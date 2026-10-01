Baylor NFL Stock Report: Three Bears Boost Their Stock in National Spotlight

Baylor had yet another nationally televised game this past weekend against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. NFL scouts definitely tuned in to watch DJ Lagway play, and many other Baylor players likely caught the attention of those same scouts.

Palmer Williams (P) - Stock Up

Palmer Williams was the best player on the field on Saturday. Time and time again, he gave the Baylor defense great field position, which aided in the defense's dominant performance against both of Colorado's quarterbacks. On multiple occasions, Palmer Williams pinned Colorado inside of its own five-yard line, and when Baylor needed to flip the field, he did. He was perfect all day and will be a massive part of what Baylor has to do at Arizona State this weekend. An NFL team will for sure snatch Palmer Williams up if he decides to enter the draft in 2027.

Gavin Freeman (WR) - Stock Up

Cleansing your timeline with some @TheGavinFreeman highlights pic.twitter.com/rS3lnfkvfw — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 30, 2026

Gavin Freeman continues to shine for the Bears as one of DJ Lagway's only consistent threats on all downs. He finds himself open far more than any other receiver on the Baylor roster. He caught the first touchdown of the day on Saturday and had the highlight play seen across the nation. His athleticism and hands were on full display against Colorado, and NFL teams were for sure noticing. If it wasn't for his size, he would probably find himself on early mock drafts. Freeman's talent is undeniable, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Travion Barnes (LB) - Stock Up

Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes drops into coverage during Baylor's win against SMU at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in 2025. | Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Travion Barnes leads this awesome Baylor defense. He provides a versatility that Keaton Thomas just didn't provide last year. He is great in coverage and seems to have great feel for the game. He is never out of position and is constantly a vocal leader for the Bears. His draft stock has slowly been climbing since the Auburn game, and I expect it to continue to climb as the season goes on.

DJ Lagway (QB) - Stock Down

It was an uneven return for DJ Lagway coming off his ankle injury that he suffered against Auburn, but he still made high level throws in the vertical passing game, as well as navigating pressure in/out of the pocket (despite still being clearly hampered).pic.twitter.com/5vGThY1SlY — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) September 27, 2026

I am a DJ Lagway defender, through and through. I do not understand the fans who are in the camp of wanting Nate Bennet to start. Lagway is working his way back from injury, and had to play against the two best teams on Baylor's schedule so far. Lagway's "struggles" so far have been out of his control. The offensive line has not generated enough in the running game to allow DJ to be able to use his best ability: the downfield passing. Once DJ gets healthy and comfortable, I can see his draft stock flying up.

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