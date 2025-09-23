Mike Gundy out at Oklahoma State: What it means for Baylor
The announcement out of Stillwater this afternoon was one many fans and analysts had been expecting — Oklahoma State has officially fired longtime head coach Mike Gundy, ending a 21-year tenure for the Cowboy alum. Gundy, who was the second-longest tenured coach in the FBS behind Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, departs as the winningest coach in program history with 170 victories.
Yet after a 3-9 finish last year, a stunning loss to in-state and non-power rival Tulsa in Week 1, and a blowout defeat at Oregon in Week 2, Oklahoma State officials decided the time had come for a change. The firing comes 17 years, almost to the day, after Gundy's infamous rant against an article written by The Oklahoman, which he perceived as a personal attack on then-quarterback Bobby Reid.
For Baylor, the timing of this move casts a different kind of spotlight on this weekend’s matchup in Waco. The Cowboys enter in disarray, losers of 11 of their past 12 against FBS competition, and without the stability that Gundy’s presence once guaranteed. Many Baylor fans had already chalked this game up as a comfortable win, especially with Oklahoma State losing its starting quarterback earlier this year. But now, the Bears have to balance preparing for a struggling opponent with avoiding the emotional spark a team sometimes finds when playing under interim leadership.
The opportunity here for Baylor is clear. Much like the Samford game two weeks ago, Saturday offers the Bears a chance to build confidence, especially for younger players and reserves. With injuries piling up at linebacker — Phoenix Jackson and Travion Barnes both being sidelined for the season in consecutive weeks — getting meaningful snaps for underclassmen and second-stringers will be critical for depth moving forward. The Cowboys’ current trajectory makes them a prime opponent to test and develop those reinforcements.
On a larger scale, Gundy’s dismissal serves as a reminder of the current fluid nature of the Big 12. For years, Oklahoma State was a model of consistency, winning at least seven games every season from 2007 through 2023, highlighted by a 2011 conference title and an appearance in the 2023 championship game. But their recent collapse — coupled with the departures of Oklahoma and Texas — underscores how wide open the Big 12 is for programs like Baylor. With Gundy gone, the Cowboys face an uncertain future, while the Bears look to solidify themselves as one of the league’s perennial contenders.