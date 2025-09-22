Where Baylor ranks in national college football polls
The Baylor Bears entered Big 12 play with some high expectations. Even with a loss on the resume, the Bears wanted to get off to a fast start in conference play and get a big win over Arizona State.
A lot of things were going Baylor's way. It was a home game, it was at night and their defense played extremely well for most of the game. If you'd told me that the Bears would hold Arizona State to 13 points through the first three quarters, I would've guaranteed you that the Bears were going to win. However, their offense couldn't get much going until the fourth quarter, and by then it was too late.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Bears, who will now likely have to win out if they want to play in the Big 12 Championship and have a shot at the College Football Playoffs.
Here's where the Baylor Bears rank after Week 4:
AP Top 25
The Baylor Bears received six votes to be ranked last week, which was the 35th-most in the country, but after their loss to Arizona State, they didn't receive a single vote. The Sun Devils, however, received 30.
US LBM Coaches Poll
Baylor received eight votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll last week, but with their loss to the Sun Devils, they didn't receive a single vote this time around.
ESPN SP+
The Bears entered Week 4 as the No. 35 team in the country according to ESPN's SP+ rankings, but with the loss, they fell 16 spots to No. 51. Their offense, which ranked 10th last week, now ranks 25th, and their defense ranks 83rd.
ESPN FPI
The Bears fell six spots in ESPN's Football Power Index, which is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. They were No. 39 heading into the week, but now rank 45th.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports continues to be the most optimistic outlet when it comes to Baylor's ranking. Last week, the Bears were No. 31, and even with the loss, they only fell six spots down to No. 37.
