Baylor on top 8 list for sensational 2027 QB

As the Baylor Bears football program prepares for the offseason, recruiting never stops. After signing 3-star QB Quinn Murphy in the 2026 class during the early signing period, Dave Aranda and his staff are working hard on the recruiting trail. For their efforts, Baylor has landed among the top eight schools for a 4-star quarterback that is ranked No. 20 among all quarterbacks nationally in the class of 2027, according to Rivals.

Iowa Colony (Rosharon, TX) quarterback Carson White has whittled his list of schools down to Baylor, Houston, Virginia Tech, Utah, Kansas State, Auburn, UCF and Kentucky.

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, White led the Pioneers to a 10-2 record in the 2025 campaign. White accounted for 2,641 total yards and 47 touchdowns. He completed 63 percent of his passes with only six interceptions and posted a quarterback rating of 125.5. In addition, White completed five passes of over 60 yards.



Against Randle, White accounted for six touchdowns in a 49-42 loss. In a 57-0 rout of Baytown Lee, White shredded the Ganders defense with five touchdown passes.

In 11 games this season, White tossed multiple touchdown passes. So far in his prep career, White has accounted for over 7,000 total yards and 123 touchdowns.

White displays elite athleticism as he is a multi-sport star at Iowa Colony. In addition to quarterbacking the Pioneers, White plays multiple positions on the baseball team (OF/SS/RHP) and participates in track and field in the long jump event (23-6 feet) and the 200 meters (23.16).

The Bears are preparing for a football life without starting quarterback Sawyer Robertson, as he prepares for the next phase of his football journey. Robertson will play in the Senior Bowl and display his skills for NFL scouts, coaches and general managers.

In 2025, Robertson passed for 3,681 yards, 31 TD's (tied for No. 1 in the FBS) and 12 INTs. In addition, Robertson completed 60.3 percent of his passes. In his final game in the green and gold, Robertson completed 23 of 46 passes for 309 yards, one TD and one INT in a 31-24 loss to the Houston Cougars. The Bears finished 5-7. Baylor must refill the quarterback room with talented signal-callers, both now and for the future. Aranda and his staff are off to a good start.

