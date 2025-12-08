Baylor officially hires Doug McNamee as new AD, gives statement on joining Bears

It was reported a few days ago that Baylor was in line to hire Doug McNamee as its new Athletic Director. On Monday, it became official and he will serve as the newest AD for the Bears. He is set to replace Mack Rhoades after Baylor and Rhoades parted ways.

Both McNamee and President Livingstone gave their statements on the news and Baylor athletics released an official press release.

McNamee's statement

"My connection to Baylor University runs deep, and its culture, history, and expectations have profoundly shaped my life. To now have the opportunity to serve as Vice President and Director of Athletics is incredibly humbling. I believe the breadth of my experiences has prepared me for this moment at Baylor and within the evolving landscape of college athletics. Stepping into corporate leadership allowed me to cultivate the entrepreneurial mindset, creativity, hunger, and financial discipline required to thrive in today's environment and the one ahead. Returning to my alma mater in this capacity is a profound honor and responsibility. I do not take it lightly. Baylor has given me so much, and I am eager to serve our athletics department in a unified way that promotes and fulfills the distinctively unique mission of this great University. I look forward to working alongside President Livingstone, my fellow vice presidents, our athletics programs, and the entire Baylor Family."

President Linda Livingstone's statement

"Doug's familiarity with Baylor and his recent experience as the chief executive of two national lifestyle and media companies will serve him well as we prioritize increasing revenues, expanding external NIL opportunities for our student-athletes and growing our brand in this new era of college athletics while also engaging our passionate fanbase," said President Livingstone, who previously served as chair of the NCAA Board of Governors and of the Big 12 Board of Directors. "Doug is incredibly authentic and engaging, and he will connect with the entire Baylor Family, from our high-level donors to our Bear Foundation members and the Waco community. He fully embraces Baylor's distinct Christian mission, and I look forward to working with him as he guides our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans into the future."

Baylor University has named experienced media and brand executive and former athletics administrator Doug McNamee as the Bears' next Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, as announced today by President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D.

McNamee returns to Baylor after successful stints as President of Waco-based Magnolia, the nationally recognized lifestyle and media company founded by Baylor alums Chip and Joanna Gaines, and most recently as President of the reimagined Field & Stream with country music superstars Eric Church and Morgan Wallen as investors. A two-time Baylor graduate, McNamee spent nearly a decade at his alma mater, rising to Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs before departing in 2018 for the corporate sector.

At Field & Stream, McNamee has led the revitalization of the iconic 154-year-old outdoor brand into a modern, multi-platform media and consumer lifestyle company. He guides all product, media, retail and content strategy while positioning the company for long-term, omni-channel growth. McNamee oversees the complete media and retail portfolio, including the return of the beloved print publication, creation of the 1871 Club membership program offering, and the pending launch of Field & Stream TV. He also spearheaded a transformational agreement with Tractor Supply Co. that accelerated growth across licensing and brand visibility.

Before joining Field & Stream, McNamee served as President of Magnolia, where he led commercial strategy across media, retail, hospitality, e-commerce and partnerships. He provided critical leadership in the business formation, deal structure and strategic terms that enabled the creation and rollout of the highly successful Magnolia Network.

In his previous stint at Baylor, McNamee was responsible for all major revenue-generating and brand-facing units — including fundraising, marketing, communications and premium ticketing. He also served on the search committee that brought former head football coach Matt Rhule to Baylor, and he played a key role in the fundraising, planning and opening of McLane Stadium over a decade ago.

McNamee began his career at IMG College, rising quickly to General Manager for Baylor's multimedia portfolio, where he led sponsorship strategy, partnership development and revenue optimization.

McNamee is passionate about improving the fan experience – with a focus on gamedays – as well as expanding current and developing new revenue streams. He has negotiated and closed complex, high-value contracts with companies like Warner Bros. Discovery (Turner/HBO), Tractor Supply Co. and Amazon, underscoring his ability to structure and execute deals with significant strategic and financial impact. In addition, he is known for his commitment to building high-performing teams, surrounding himself with specialized talent and leading with integrity to ensure that expertise, collaboration and mission alignment remain at the center of every major initiative.

Originally from Lake Jackson, Texas, McNamee earned his bachelor's degree in speech communications from Baylor in 2003. He went on to earn his master's degree in sport management, also from Baylor, in 2005. As a student, McNamee worked for Baylor Baseball, Men's Basketball, and Baylor Student-Athlete Services. He is married to Lacy McNamee, Ph.D., a former tenured Baylor faculty member in the Department of Communication, and they have two daughters, Josie (10) and Maggie (8). The McNamee family resides in Woodway, where they attend Renew Church Waco.

President Livingstone extended her personal appreciation to search consultant Bob Beaudine and members of the search committee who worked alongside her during this process: Baylor Board of Regents Vice Chair Todd Patterson, B.S. '90, J.D., of Richmond, Texas; Vice President for Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Officer Cheryl Gochis, B.A. '91, M.A. '94; and Vice President for Marketing and Communications and Chief Marketing Officer Jason Cook, A.B.C. '20. She also thanks Jovan Overshown and Cody Hall for their service as co-interim directors of athletics.

McNamee will be welcomed back to Baylor during a special Dr Pepper Hour reception and Q&A with President Livingstone on Monday at 4 p.m. at the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center. The Baylor and Waco communities are welcome. A separate media press conference will immediately follow.

