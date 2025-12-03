Early Signing Day: Liberty Christian QB Quinn Murphy signs with Baylor Football
As he finished his senior season of Texas high school football, Liberty Christian quarterback Quinn Murphy switched his focus to the next level of his football journey. Rated as a three-star recruit, Murphy passed for over 11,000 yards in his prep career. He now brings that talent and ability to Waco as he signed with coach Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears on Wednesday.
Murphy, whose high school coach is former Dallas Cowboys great tight end Jason Witten, is ranked No. 3 all-time in Texas high school football history with 168 touchdown passes, six more than Texas Tech great Graham Harrell.
Liberty Christian (Argyle, TX) QB Quinn Murphy
At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, the mighty Quinn led the Warriors to an 8-4 record in the 2025 campaign. Murphy accounted for over 3,700 total yards and 46 total touchdowns. In addition, Murphy threw multiple touchdown passes in every game this season:
- 5 games of four passing TD’s
- 1 game of five passing TD’s
- 3 games of three passing TD’s
- 3 games of two passing TD’s
Murphy pulled the trigger on a Warriors’ offense that scored 60+ points three times this season. In a season-ending loss to Prestonwood Christian, Murphy threw for a season-high 404 yards and four touchdowns.
Notable Offers
Murphy held 27 scholarship offers and chose Baylor over Arizona, Kansas State, Stanford, Arkansas, Houston, Louisville, Miami, Michigan and SMU, to name a few.
Scouting Report from QB Hit List
The QB Hit List put out this scouting report on Murphy:
Size:
Quinn has very good size for a 2026 Pro Style QB at 6'3" 192 lbs. This QB will be among the top '26 QB recruits in the country as he continues to develop. Excellent throwing mechanics. Very lethal while on the run, attacking the defense with precision passing. High release point, adding height to his throws.
Arm Strength:
Strong forward momentum while on the run. He can extend the field with his vertical throws or thread the needle over the middle.
Release:
Throws with a high release point, an over-the-top delivery with a fully extended arm motion. The ball comes off quickly, restricting the defense’s reaction time.
Footwork:
Smooth flow on his drop backs and set ups. Works well to the outside with quickness and vision. A nice compliment to his passing game. A playmaker who can take over a game.
Poise:
Quinn’s a winner on the field, a true competitor who gives his all. He’s aware of defensive pressure and is not fazed by the noise around him.
Pocket Presence:
Very good agility in and around the pocket, able to get away from traffic while seeking out a safe zone for himself.
Film
See below the game highlights for Murphy.
As he continues his football journey, Murphy is not a “me” guy, he is a “we” guy. Murphy’s law says to keep the faith, be a sponge and put in the work to be the best college quarterback possible. Rest assured, Quinn Murphy is a law-abiding citizen.