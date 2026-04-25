Baylor Predicted Starting Tight End After Michael Trigg Goes Undrafted in 2026 NFL Draft

Baylor tight end Michael Trigg will have a new home, but it's going to come as an undrafted free agent. Trigg shockingly went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, as two other Baylor players were selected. Trigg broke out in a big way for the Bears in 2025, with 50 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns. All of those numbers were career highs for the talented former tight end.

He should fit in well in any new offense as a tight end who can stretch the seam against opposing offenses.

“Long, rangy tight end offering rare arm length, good speed and some alignment versatility. Trigg moves like a big wideout with surprising hip sink, foot quickness and fluid transitions to run after the catch,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said.

“He wins vertically against linebackers and overwhelms defensive backs with size, high-point talent and massive hands that fuel highlight-reel catches. He’s still developing as a route-runner and struggles to finish catches through heavy contact. His frame and pad level limit in-line blocking, but he can wall off or stalk block from the slot. Trigg’s field-stretching potential and air space dominance in the red zone should lead to production as a pro.”

Replacing Trigg is going to be a tall task for the Bears and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.

Baylor, like it did for most of his offense, went to the transfer portal to find Trigg’s replacement.

They did not have to look very far while they were watching tape of their quarterback to find his new security blanket.

The established connection that Tony Livingston can bring to the Bears' offense is something they should covet as they’re trying to break in what is, in essence, a brand new offense with all of the transfer targets at wide receiver, and now their tight end room as well.

Instant Rapport

Livingston had four touchdowns and 227 yards in the past two seasons at Florida. He never had the opportunity to emerge as a true starting tight end at Florida, as he was buried behind several talented prospects. Now, he’s roommates with his new and former quarterback.

"I had to really get adjusted to his schedule. You know, he wakes up really early and stuff like that," Livingston said

"Not only knowing him a little bit more cause we knew each other at Florida, but we didn't talk as much as we do now."

In this case, Florida’s loss is Baylor’s gain, as the Bears should at least have someone who can establish a rapport with their new quarterback early.

"Coming from Florida, we didn't have the same playbook as it was here," Livingston said.

"It was different. Here, it was better, I think, because it gives us a lot more opportunity to get open while we're running routes. It's not really a set route. It's just really like just get open."