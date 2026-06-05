Why Baylor Great Robert Griffin III is a Lock For College Football Hall of Fame 2027

On June 1, the National Football Foundation released the ballot for the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame. There will be 80 players and nine coaches to be voted on, and it will be one of the more difficult votes in recent memory.

But there are a few players who appear to be virtual locks and one of those is Baylor legend Robert Griffin III. Here are a few reasons that RG3 will become a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

2011 Heisman Winner

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Of the 80 players nominated, there are just two former Heisman winners. There are over a dozen of Heisman finalists, but only Robert Griffin III and Cam Newton had won the Heisman during their time in college football. As far as individual accolades go, it doesn't get much bigger than that, and RG3 got the job done.

In 2011, during his redshirt junior season, Griffin III hoisted the Heisman Trophy after he threw for 4293 yards, 37 touchdowns, to just six interceptions; with an additional 699 yards on the ground and 10 scores.

Leading Baylor to a 10-3 final record, RG3 was the man during the 2011 season. He parlayed that year into being drafted second overall in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins.

Incredible records at Baylor

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Robert Griffin III was in Waco for four seasons, while playing three full seasons and three games of another, and during his time — he set too many records to discuss. In fact, he set or tied 54 school records during his playing days at Baylor.

Almost every player nominated set school records, and without diving into each player individually, I'm not sure where RG3 stands with the rest — but 54 records has to be the most or nearly the most.

During his time at Baylor, Griffin III has the most passing yards (10,366), total offense (12,620), passing touchdowns (78), among many, many more. When you think of the Baylor Bears, during this time frame of college football, you instantly think RG3 and what he was able to accomplish in Waco.

Life after football

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Per NFF, one piece of criteria that is used to vote someone into the College Football Hall of Fame is what they did outside of football.

"While each nominee's football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community and fellow man."

Following RG3's playing days, him and his wife, Grete, along with their children, are active in their community. The RGIII Foundation was established to help underprivileged children, military families and victims of domestic abuse. Along with his role in society, RG3 is a face in the media.

Currently, Griffin III serves as a commentator for Fox Sports, while he previously worked at ABC/ESPN.

When it's all said and done, RG3 should become the 10th Baylor Bear in the College Football Hall of Fame.