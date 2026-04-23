Baylor 2026 NFL Draft Tracker: Where Bears Land

The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here and the three-day event will take place from Thursday through Sunday in Pittsburgh. Baylor hasn't had a player selected in the draft since defensive tackle Siaki Ika was drafted by the Cleveland Browns back in the 2023 NFL Draft — as the lone Bear who was drafted.

But that's expected to change this year for Dave Aranda's squad. In fact, Baylor should have at least three players drafted, maybe more if all goes to plan.

Baylor had four players invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, which doesn't mean you're going to be drafted, but the odds are higher.

This will be our Baylor NFL Draft tracker which will be updated when players are selected. We will inform you at the bottom of the page who got picked and where they are going.

Who should get selected in the NFL Draft

The trio of quarterback Sawyer Robertson, wide receiver Josh Cameron, and tight end Michael Trigg feels like a for sure thing.

Trigg or Cameron will be the first player(s) off the board. Both players have had varying grades, going anywhere from Round 3 to Round 5. But expect both players to come off the board either on Day 2 or right away on Day 3.

Cameron isn't just a pass catcher, but his ability in the return game will draw attention his way. Cameorn is one of the more reliable players out there and being a veteran, he knows how to make an impact on the field.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trigg is a mismatch nightmare and he proved that in Waco this past season. While things didn't work out for Trigg at either USC or Ole Miss — it did at Baylor. Trigg is too fast for linebackers to cover and too tall and athletic for safeties. Playing in the NFL will be different, but if Trigg locks in, he can make a true living playing on Sundays.

As for Sawyer Robertson, we've seen sixth and seventh-round grades. Robertson is a smart quarterback with a strong arm, but he has had some accuracy issues this season. We've seen Robertson overthrow the deep ball, but playing in Jake Spavital's offense, Robertson has shown time and time again he's able to make any throw on the field.

Defensive lineman Jacke Marshall was also invited to the Combine, but both he and offensive lineman Omar Aigbedion will be late Day 3 picks or undrafted free agents.

Baylor players selected and where they're

This section will be updated when Baylor players go off the board.