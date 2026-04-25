Baylor Projected Starting Quarterback after Sawyer Robertson Goes Undrafted in 2026 NFL Draft

Sawyer Robertson will likely get an NFL shot, but it's going to be as an undrafted free agent. There were two Baylor players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but Robertson wasn't one of them.

Robertson was the starting quarterback for the Bears over the last two seasons. ESPN's Mel Kiper had the following analysis about him prior to the draft.

Robertson has an effective throwing motion, which helped him distribute the ball in Baylor's spread-and-shred offense. After transferring from Mississippi State, he took the reins of the QB1 spot early in the 2024 season and orchestrated one of the more explosive units in the country the past two seasons.

Robertson finished his college career with back-to-back 3,000-yard passing seasons, with 3,681 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2025. He's always looking to attack vertically, as his 26 completions of 20-plus air yards were the 12th most in the FBS. Robertson is a quick, decisive decision-maker who gets the ball out in a hurry. He knows where his options are in passing concepts and shows a willingness to throw the ball to any accessible receiver, no matter where he is on the field.

The question for Baylor now is not where their old quarterback went, but how the new quarterback is going to perform.

A look into Baylor's new starting QB

The good news for the Bears is that they know who that is going to be. The biggest win of the year thus far came when legacy quarterback DJ Lagway chose to transfer from Florida to Baylor to try and jumpstart a program that has been disappointing for at least the last two years.

"Yeah, it definitely was tough," Lagway said.

"You know, I had a lot of great teammates there at the University of Florida, great coaches, a lot of support staff. And I have all love for the University of Florida and Gator Nation, but I just had to do what was best for myself and me and my family. So, I'm excited to be here back at home, back in Texas, and excited to go play and have fun."

The Bears are hoping that Lagway being able to play and have fun leads to another high-powered offense in Waco in a year where they need to win and win big.

Lagway threw for more than 2,200 yards last year with 16 touchdown passes. There are some parts of his game he needs to clean up, notably with taking care of the football. Lagway threw 14 interceptions last year.

Turning the ball over is never going to help any offense find its way down the field, but the Bears are hoping that Lagway can improve on that with the help of offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.

If they can, the Bears could be primed for a bounce back season in the Big 12.