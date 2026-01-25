Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson Receives a Boost in Mel Kiper's Draft Rankings

NFL Draft season is beginning to heat up with the NFL season set to reach its conclusion in two weeks as they crown a Super Bowl champion.

The college football season just finished up as well with the Indiana Hoosiers being crowned national champions for the first time in their program’s history.

If the Baylor Bears are going to get there, they have their work cut out for them, since they have some players leaving as they turn pro.

One of them is quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who is hoping to hear his name called when April’s selection meeting hits.

Robertson has been ranked this time around in Mel Kiper’s quarterback rankings as some things have changed in the quarterback landscape since his last top-10 was released.

Dante Moore of Oregon was thought to be on his way to the NFL when Oregon’s season wrapped up, but instead will be staying in Eugene for another year.

With that being the case, Robertson was able to move up after being someone who was just outside of Kiper’s top-10, coming in at ninth.

Kiper’s analysis of Robertson was as follows.

Robertson has an effective throwing motion, which helped him distribute the ball in Baylor's spread-and-shred offense. After transferring from Mississippi State, he took the reins of the QB1 spot early in the 2024 season and orchestrated one of the more explosive units in the country the past two seasons.

Robertson finished his college career with back-to-back 3,000-yard passing seasons, with 3,681 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2025. He's always looking to attack vertically, as his 26 completions of 20-plus air yards were the 12th most in the FBS. Robertson is a quick, decisive decision-maker who gets the ball out in a hurry. He knows where his options are in passing concepts and shows a willingness to throw the ball to any accessible receiver, no matter where he is on the field.

Robertson's Season

Robertson is coming off a season where he threw for a career high in yards and touchdowns. The bugaboo for him in his senior season was turnovers, he threw 12 interceptions on the year, and Baylor’s season was disappointing in the win column as well.

Obviously, that’s not all on Robertson, but it is something that NFL teams do monitor as they go through their scouting process.

Robertson's Stock

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Kiper has Robertson ranked as a prospect who could expect to hear his name called in the middle of the third day of the draft.

At that stage, nobody is likely going to take him with plans on him starting, but if he can develop into a capable backup, there are chances that could follow from there.

One example could be Malik Willis, who flamed out in Tennessee before getting a second chance in Green Bay.

Willis was excellent in three starts over two seasons in Green Bay and now is set to make a lot of money on the open market.

Robertson could follow a similar path, or simply develop with the team that drafts him to ultimately get a chance once his number is called. With the way quarterbacks cycle in and out of the lineup, anything is possible.

