Baylor football PFF Grades, Snap Counts Following A Blowout Victory Against Arizona State

Baylor took off on Arizona State and won in a dominating fashion. The team put up over 564 total yards and scored more than 45 points in the first three quarters. DJ Lagway had an amazing game, going 25 for 40, with over 300 yards and a career-high five total touchdowns.

The biggest thing that jumps out in this win is the 244 total rushing yards. Caden Knighten had a 75-yard touchdown run, and freshman Ryelan Morris had a 63-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gavin Freeman led the team with 115 yards on seven receptions. Another big game for what seems to be Baylor's clear number one guy. Louis Brown IV finally saw some more success than Dave Aranda said he was able to have, catching six balls, averaging just over 11 yards per catch, along with a ten-yard touchdown catch.

Baylor's defense had a huge impact on this win as well. Forcing multiple turnovers, one by a fumble in the first quarter, and an interception by Ryan Davis in the third. Cutter Boley ended up with a decent game, but Arizona State just couldn't keep up with the way this high-powered offense was moving last night.

The Bears move up to 4-1 and look to play TCU on the 17th. Here are PFF grades and snap counts following Baylor's outright victory over Arizona State.

Top 10 Offensive Players

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws the ball ahead of a tackle by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) during the second quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. QB DJ Lagway - 82.9 grade

2. TE Hawkins Polley - 73.3 grade

3. HB Ryelan Morris - 72.6 grade

4. HB Caden Knighten - 69.7 grade

5. WR Jadon Porter - 69.5 grade

6. C Koltin Sieracki - 69.4 grade

7. WR Louis Brown IV - 68.8 grade

8. HB Dawson Pendergrass - 68.2 grade

9. RG Asher Hale - 66.5 grade

10. WR Gavin Freeman - 65.8 grade

Bottom Five Offensive Players

1. TE Parker Almanza - 41.6 grade

2. RT Cooper Lovelace - 53.5 grade

3. C Harrison Cluff - 55.6 grade

4. LT Kaden Sieracki - 56.2 grade

5. RT Cole Rhett - 58.1 grade

Top 10 Defensive Players

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Traevon Mitchell (91) reacts after a play against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. FS Tyler Turner - 78.6 grade

2. DT Traevon Mitchell - 75.4 grade

3. OLB Ryan Davis - 74.1 grade

4. ILB Anthony Crenshaw Jr. - 72.0 grade

5. DT Hosea Wheeler - 71.4 grade

6. DT Braylen Jackson - 69.0 grade

7. FS Colby McCalister - 68.1 grade

8. RE Kyler Jordan - 67.8 grade

9. MLB Kedrick Walker - 67.3 grade

10. DT Jae'Lin Battle - 66.4 grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

1. CB Reggie Bush II - 41.3 grade

2. FS Leo Almanza Jr. - 49.1 grade

3. SS Devin Turner - 51.3 grade

4. LE Jamaal Whyce Jr. - 53.4 grade

5. DT Jackson Blackwell - 53.6 grade

Snap Counts and Grades to Take Note

WR Jadon Porter gets more than double his snaps from last week

TE Tony Livingston jumps from a 53 grade to a 64.2

OLB Ryan Davis goes from a 58.1 to a 74.1

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