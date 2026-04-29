The Biggest Baylor Football Winners After the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft concluded days ago and the Baylor Bears had two players selected in the draft — the first two since 2023. The Bears had a number of players signed as undrafted free agents following the draft, and looking back, there were a few winners that came out of it.

Here are a few Baylor winners following the draft.

TE Michael Trigg — UDFA Dallas Cowboys

Michael Trigg was expected to go anywhere from the fourth to sixth round this past weekend, but the athletic tight end went undrafted. So how is he a winner?

The Dallas Cowboys scooped him up right away and reports indicate he is one of the most paid undrafted free agents. Dallas gave him a standard three-year deal worth $3.1 million, but the Cowboys also gave him $200,000 guarenteed.

With Dallas giving the Baylor star that kind of money, you tend to believe he is going to make the 53-man roster.

Trigg was a matchup nightmare in college. Sawyer Robertson knew he would beat any linebacker with his speed, and Trigg was too tall for defensive backs to slow him down. While he has an uphill challenge ahead of him, Dallas clearly saw something in Trigg and is going to give him every opportunity to make the 53-man roster.

Defensive lineman Jackie Marshall — drafted by Titans

While Michael Trigg was expected to go in the middle of the draft, Jackie Marshall wasn't even projected to get picked by most experts. Not only was he selected, but Marshall was the first Bear off the board.

He was selected in the sixth round to the Titans. Marshall recorded 30 tackles and two sacks this past season for Baylor, and under new head coach Robert Salah, Marshall is looking to make an impact.

Marshall has the capabilities to play all over the line and if he is going to make a 53-man roster, he will have to demonstrate that versatility in training camp.

Head coach Dave Aranda

Baylor hadn't sent anyone to the league since 2023, and then, it was just one player. There were hopes there would be three players drafted this year, but the Bears sent two players to the league, despite a 5-7 season.

Josh Cameron was the other Baylor player selected, who went to the Jaguars. While Aranda is on the hot seat, it's good that he can point back to the NFL Draft to share with recruits that it is possible to head to the league out of Baylor.

Aranda and Co. have a lot to prove, but having two players drafted is a feather in his cap.