Baylor set to hire Joe Klanderman as new defensive coordinator

After a quick search, Dave Aranda has found his new defensive coordinator. Joe Klanderman has worked as defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Kansas State since 2020. He was a part of the 2022 Kansas State team, which won the Big 12 championship, beating undefeated TCU in the title game. Klanderman has a proven track record at Kansas State, sending multiple players to the NFL and having top-30 scoring defenses in multiple years.

Sources: Baylor is finalizing a deal to hire Joe Klanderman as the school’s new defensive coordinator. He’s spent the last seven years at Kansas State, including the last six as the defensive coordinator. He coordinated the defense on Kansas State’s Big 12 title team in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ZVh7TRDxIe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 11, 2025

Former Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced his retirement earlier this month, leading to staff turnover across the board at Kansas State. This may have directly led to Klanderman's decision to move on from Kansas State. It will be interesting to see how Klanderman steps into his role at Baylor. He may move on from certain position coaches and players, and bring in his own people on both the coaching staff and the roster.

Klanderman runs a similar style defense to Dave Aranda. Lots of three-man fronts, with versatile and creative blitzes. He enacts the same "bend don't break" mentality that Aranda patented in 2021. Kansas State fans seem gutted by the loss of their defensive coordinator. No one is celebrating the departure; it’s all thank-yous for their former coach.

I will never forget Joe Klanderman’s patented bend but don’t break formula from 2021 to 2023 that won us a lot of games. I will never forget his willingness to change his entire scheme in order to win a Big 12 title, and then change it back to accommodate personnel. Great coach. pic.twitter.com/NxZHgOjsV2 — qǝlɐɔ (@EMAWCaleb) December 11, 2025

Will Dave Aranda continue to call defense?

Another interesting development with this hire is whether this lightens the load on Dave Aranda. When you bring in a proven defensive coordinator like Klanderman, you would expect that the burden of playcalling will fall on that proven commodity. Dave Aranda has been calling the defense since 2024, and he has mentioned a few times how that has been a lot to handle over the past two years. I would expect the play calling to fall on Klanderman, as the fans and even Aranda were stumped by the defensive performances of the 2025 season.

This is a home run hire for the Bears, as a proven defensive coordinator who was exactly what the Bears needed. Someone who can come in and make an immediate impact. Someone who has Big 12 experience, and someone who is known to develop talent for the next level. I am excited to see what kind of impact he can make immediately. With the transfer portal right around the corner, the question now is what kind of players he will bring in to improve the horrid Baylor defense of 2025.

