With the early national signing period now coming to a close, the Baylor Bears signed a very talented recruiting class with 12 commits who are going to be joining Dave Aranda and company in 2026. For those who may not follow recruiting, 12 recruits may seem like a small number, and that is partially due to the attrition that the Bears saw when recruits flipped to other programs.

Some of their prominent recruits, such as Jamarion Carlton, Jamarion Vincent, and Jordan Deck, were once committed to the Bears. However, following strong recruiting efforts from other programs and poor on-field performance, Carlton flipped to Texas, whereas Vincent and Deck flipped to the University of Michigan.

While all 3 did end up signing with their respective schools, the window for Vincent and Deck might have just reopened. Earlier today, the University of Michigan announced that head coach Sherrone Moore would be fired from his position for cause. With Moore's firing, all the recruits Michigan just signed are back up for grabs and have a window to enter the transfer portal and explore other programs. While the University of Michigan could end up hiring a new coach any day and could convince some recruits to stay, if I am Dave Aranda, my first two phone calls following this news are to Jamarion Vincent and Jordan Deck.

Baylor Bears wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) makes a catch against Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) during the second half at McLane Stadium | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While the Bears' 2026 recruiting class was impressive, they can use all of the help they can get on the defensive side of the ball. During the 2025-2026 season, it was apparent that offense was not the problem for the Bears, and most of their losses stemmed from their inability to stop the run or defend against high-power offenses. Both Jamarion Vincent and Jordan Deck are players who could come into the program and immediately compete for starting time on the Bears' defense within their secondary.

Vincent is a lengthy cornerback who is a little undersized right now, but some time in the Bears' strength and conditioning program will get him right. Deck is also quite lengthy and has a little more size ot him given that he plays safety instead of corner. Both Deck and Vincent are at positions of need for the Bears and could be instant impact players for Aranda.

While it is still early, only time will tell if the Bears can make a move and get Deck and Vincent back into the fold. As always, stay tuned.

