Baylor star named player of the week in efforts against Auburn
Following his outstanding efforts on Friday night against Auburn, Baylor tight end Michael Trigg was named as the national tight end of the week. The weekly award is handed by the John Mackey Award.
Trigg had a career outing with the Bears against Auburn. Despite the loss, Trigg was a big reason why Baylor had a chance to come back. The 6-foot-4 TE grabbed seven catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. The explosive TE has been a favorite of QB Sawyer Robertson, and Trigg has a real chance to become a focal point of this offense.
Baylor has so much talent at WR, and Trigg could use that to his advantage this season. While teams are looking out for Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Kole Wilson -- Trigg could be left alone with the ability to win any one-on-one matchup. Trigg is too athletic for linebackers and can high-point the ball against safeties.
Trigg will now hope to continue his breakout season on Saturday against SMU.
You can read the press release below:
Baylor football standout Michael Trigg was named national Tight End of the Week by the John Mackey Award, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Trigg, a native of Tampa, Fla., had career highs in catches (seven) and yards (99), adding a TD catch, in the season lid-lifter vs. Auburn on Friday night. A member of the Mackey Award Watch List, Trigg is a preseason second-team All-Big 12 selection by Athlon.
Over his two-year Baylor career, Trigg has made 37 catches over 12 games, with seven starts. He has 494 yards receiving and four TDs in his BU career, and own 65 catches for 824 yards and nine TDs over his career, which included stops at USC and Ole Miss.
A former top-150 recruit out of Carrollwood Day High School, Trigg had a splashing debut for the Bears in 2024, totaling 30 catches for 395 yards and three scores.
