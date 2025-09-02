Baylor week one defensive report card
The Baylor Bears suffered their first loss of the season to the Auburn Tigers on opening weekend. Offensively, they played pretty well. It was the defense that really hurt them, allowing over 300 rushing yards and 38 points in the loss.
Today, we're going to go position by position and give out grades to the Baylor defense.
Defensive Line: D+
The Bears' defensive line took a big hit early in the game when Jackie Marshall went down with an ankle sprain. He played just eight plays before missing the rest of the game, and his absence was noticed.
Baylor gave up 307 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the loss. Their inability to contain Jackson Arnold and Co. was pretty much the sole reason they lost this game. They played well in the secondary, and their offense did enough to win, the defense just could not stop the run, which is why the defensive line gets a D+.
Linebackers: C
Outside of Keaton Thomas, Baylor's linebackers were virtually a non-factor in this game. Thomas had a solid stat line, posting 15 total tackles while only missing one and earning a 64.8 defense grade, but outside of him, the rest of the group was subpar at best.
Phoenix Jackson was the Bears' second-highest rated linebacker in the opener, and he could only manage a 57.4 defensive grade. I know PFF isn't the only thing that determines how a player plays, but the other three linebackers who played outside of Thomas combined for nine tackles while missing three.
It wasn't a great day for the linebackers not named Keaton Thomas, but his performance pulls their grade up a bit.
Cornerbacks: A
The biggest area of concern, in my opinion, coming into this game was how Baylor's corners would hold up against Auburn's elite wide receiver core. Well, I think they did a pretty good job.
Auburn threw the ball 17 times for 108 yards and no touchdowns in this game. This was obviously aided by the fact that Auburn had so much success running the ball, but considering Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton were on the field all game and only managed a combined 43 yards, that's still impressive.
Their level of play mixed with my concerns coming into this game about how they'd hold up earns them an A grade.
Safeties: B+
I think the safeties also played a very good game on Friday, especially Devyn Bobby. Bobby played 68 of Baylor's 70 defensive snaps and recorded six tackles, three run stops and allowed just one catch for no yards. He earned the Bears' highest defensive grade of the game.
Jacob Redding and Kendrick Simpkins, who split time at the other safety spot, both also played solid games. They combined for eight tackles without missing any and allowed just two catches for 15 yards. Only Simpkins earned a sub-64 run defense grade as well.
They didn't play as well as the corners did in my opinion, but they still deserve a high grade for their performance.
