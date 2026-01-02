Baylor starting lineman enters the transfer portal

Baylor has already been hit hard by the transfer portal and now that it's officially open, more players are starting to announce their intention to leave Waco. The latest is starting center Coleton Price, per SicEm365.

Price started 11 games for Baylor this season and played and finished his third season as the starter for the Bears. Price was inserted as the starting center for Baylor back in Week 8 of the 2023 season and has never looked back. Price has been one of the most consistent offensive linemen of Dave Aranda's tenure.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This season, Price was ranked behind guard Omar Aigbedion by Pro Football Focus with a 71.2 offensive grade -- No. 8 on the Baylor offense. But he was also listed as the top-ranked pass blocker for the Bears. Per PFF, Price was rated with an 84.0 grade -- the only Baylor player over 80.

Price allowed just one sack and six pressures in 842 snaps this season for Baylor. Aigbedion was the only starting lineman to allow zero sacks this season for Baylor.

Tough time for Baylor's offensive line

Price is now the fourth offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal. He joins Joe Crocker, Wes Tucker, and Sean Thompkins as players to leave Waco. Baylor just assigned Austin Woods as its new offensive line coach for the upcoming season.

Despite having both Aigbedion and Price this season, Baylor had one of the worst rushing attacks in the Big 12. Injuries played a factor, but the Bears ranked No. 13 in the conference, averaging 141.5 YPG.

Former 1,000-yard rusher Bryson Washington was banged up for most of the season and Baylor ran two freshmen behind him: Caden Knighten and Michael Turner. Veteran Dawson Pendergrass went down with a season-ending injury this past spring.

With so much attrition among the offensive line, Baylor will have to look hard at the transfer portal to bring in talent. Maybe Woods and Co. can convince Price to come back one more season, but it appears his time with Baylor has come to an end.

