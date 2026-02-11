Baylor Lands in Top 25 of Latest 2027 On3 Recruiting Rankings

Now that the 2026 recruiting cycle is officially complete with passing of National Signing Day last week, the limelight now shifts to the 2027 class. It is still very early in the process for the rising high school juniors, but a plethora of names have committed and thousands more remain undecided.

The Baylor Bears finished 66th overall in the final class rankings for 2026 but are looking to improve on that as Dave Aranda and staff look to get off the hot seat with a good 2026 season. In relation to the 2027 class, Baylor sits at #24 in the latest On3 industry ranking football team rankings.

Baylor currently has four commits

Currently, four players are committed at the high school level with the highest-ranked being Karece Hoyt, an athlete out of Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas. Hoyt is the #286 ranked prospect with Rivals/On3, #244 on 247Sports and #271 with ESPN. Those combined rankings put him at #201 (#9 amongst athletes) as a collective composite industry ranking.

Baylor edged out multiple Big 10 powerhouse programs for Hoyt’s commitment back in October. According to projections, Hoyt will most likely play wide receiver in Waco. 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks said, “Natural playmaker with heavy two-way snaps. Could play either side of the ball at the FBS level.”

Joining Hoyt in the class is Davontrae Kirkland, a wide receiver out of Waco, Texas (University High School). Kirkland is currently the #387 ranked player in the industry composite rankings and #36 at wide receiver.

Unranked edge rusher Jalen Price, out of Cedar Hill, Texas committed to the Bears on 11/22/25. Unranked linebacker Bryson Brown of Stillwater, Oklahoma committed to the program less than two weeks ago.

The four commits give Baylor a rating 85.56 now, a couple points lower than the 2026 class (87.52), but it will most likely rise as more players commit. Ohio State is at the top of the rankings with a score of 95.14 followed by Georgia (94.96), Texas Tech (94.60), Oklahoma (94.29) and Texas A&M (93.46). Baylor is one of the three Big 12 schools in the top 25 with Arizona State slotting in at #15.

