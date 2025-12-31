Crown jewel of Baylor's 2025 football recruiting class to transfer out of Waco

In Linda Livingstone's announcement that Baylor was going to retain Dave Aranda for the 2026 football season, one reason was to retain the roster.

"Retaining our current roster and protecting a nationally ranked recruiting class are essential to our future success.."

However, Baylor is set to lose some talented players ahead of Friday's transfer portal opening. DJ Coleman, Keaton Thomas, and Phoenix Jackson, among others, already announced their decision to transfer out of Waco. Now, you can add the talented edge rusher Kamauryn Morgan to that list.

On Tuesday, the true freshman announced his intent to transfer away from Baylor when the portal opens on Jan. 2.

NEW: Baylor EDGE Kamauryn Morgan plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @adamgorney reports



Former 4-star recruit in the 2025 class.https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/HGDJZHeOdP — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 30, 2025

Another big loss for Baylor

The Dallas (TX) prospect was the crown jewel of Baylor's 2025 class. He was the top-ranked player in the class and ranked as the No. 307 prospect in the nation. The Bears landed Morgan over programs like Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, among others.

While Morgan didn't play a ton right away this season, he saw his role increase as the season went on. Morgan would end his first -- and likely last -- season in Waco, recording six tackles and one QB hurry in 10 games for Baylor.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Baylor brought in transfers Matthew Fobbs-White and Emar'rion Winston this past season to shore up the edge postion, but neither were game-changers for Dave Aranda's defense, and Morgan was expected to take an even bigger role this upcoming season.

Here was 247Sports' scouting report on Morgan:

Scheme-versatile edge defender who possesses physical traits that could lead to a full-time hand-on-the-ground role or at least part-time two-point rush snaps. Primarily plays a traditional 4-3 D-end role for his high school team, but will at times align as a wide rusher in a two-point stance. Even has occasionally dropped into short zone. Rangy build that should hold significantly more mass if desired. Above average functional athlete who also plays basketball. Displays dip-and-bend ability and sudden juice to run the arc and get home. Flashes heavy hands and does a good job using extension to disengage. Plays with awareness to get hands up to clog passing lanes. Shows above average redirecting ability to pursue, but thrives as a linear closer, which makes for a dangerous back-side assailant. Took a couple steps forward as a run defender from sophomore to junior year. Shows pass-rushing nuance with effective hesitation and spin counters. Solid production across two seasons suggest sack production could increase as a senior. Can be a one-speed rusher. Sometimes plays a bit upright and arrives high as a tackler. High-major defensive end/edge prospect who could become a multi-year impact starter. May be able to get on the field early thanks to fairly polished play style, especially considering improvement vs. the run. Possesses traits that could lead to significant NFL Draft potential.

More From Baylor On SI