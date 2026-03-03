Baylor Transfer Already Leaves Bears and Heads Back to Original School

Hardley Gilmore's stay in Waco hardly lasted.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Kentucky wide receiver Hardley Gilmore, who transferred to Baylor, is back in Lexington and will play for the Wildcats once again in 2026.

Gilmore was one of four wide receivers that Baylor landed from the transfer portal. Gilmore, Dre'lon Miller (Colorado), and Gavin Freeman (Oklahoma State) were expected to all make big impacts for the Bears in 2026, but Gilmore apparently won't be part of the equation.

NEW: Kentucky transfer WR Hardley Gilmore has returned to Lexington after signing with Baylor, @PolacheckKSR reports.



Gilmore will play for the Wildcats in 2026.https://t.co/iJ8a2ZUC6q https://t.co/YU4Sw4lV59 pic.twitter.com/5HioG0XnTD — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 3, 2026

However, it's not the first time this has happened with Gilmore. After committing to Kentucky, he played his first season with the 'Cats and then opted to transfer to Nebraska for his 2024 season. After the winter portion, he chose to return to Kentucky for his sophomore year.

But after playing 2025 for Kentucky, he once again decided to transfer. At first, he committed to Louisville, then he backed out and opted to transfer to Baylor. Yet again, Gilmore had opted to head back to Kentucky and Baylor is without one play it was likely going to lean on in 2026.

Gilmore was second on Kentucky this past season in receiving. He caught 28 passes for 313 yards and a score. With Kentucky hiring Oregon's offensive coordinator Will Stein as its new head coach, Stein likely had a big say in getting Gilmore back in Lexington.

A look at Baylor's WR corps heading into 2026

Although Baylor never really had Gilmore in Waco, the loss might sting a little. However, there are still playmakers for Florida transfer DJ Lagway to throw the ball to.

Miller and Freeman might lead the Bears' wide receiver corps this year. But Baylor also returns Louis Brown, who began the season in 2025 before opting to redshirt, Jadon Porter, and former four-star Taz Williams Jr.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Miller and Freeman have the most production and experience, but the trio of Brown, Porter, and Williams has experience in Jake Spavital's offense.

Miller caught 20 passes last year in Colorado's offense. Freeman was the most productive, leading the Cowboys with 53 receptions for 481 yards and four scores. As far as the returning Baylor wideouts, Porter caught nine passes a year ago, Brown had six catches in four games, and Williams caught one pass in his true freshman season.

There were five pass catchers who had more than 20 receptions for Baylor last season. Those five are likely going to get ample opportunity in 2026, along with tight ends Matthew Klopfenstein and Tony Livingston.