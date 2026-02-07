A New Era at Wide Receiver: Baylor Reloads Through the Portal

The Baylor Wide receivers were an experienced, productive group in 2025. Dallas Baker’s group, headlined by Josh Cameron, Kole Wilson, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Kobe Prentice, was a great weapon for offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. The downside is that all four of those guys graduate, leaving the Baylor receiver room young and inexperienced.

Baylor WRs Ashtyn Hawkins, Kobe Prentice, Josh Cameron and TE Michael Trigg celebrate after a touchdown | Via: Baylor Athletics

Baylor responded to the portal attack, bringing in three immediate-impact players who will be important for the 2026 season and beyond. The biggest name of the transfer bunch is Dre'lon Miller, a Texas native who has played the last two seasons at Colorado. he will be supplemented by Oklahoma State transfer Gavin Freeman and Kentucky transfer Hardley Gilmore IV.

Dre'lon Miller played his past two seasons at Colorado. | Via Buffaloes Wire - USA Today

The room also holds some talented pieces from 2025. Junior Jadon Porter from just south of Waco in Lorena, Texas, had a touchdown against TCU last season, and redshirt senior Louis Brown IV showed flashes in his four-game stretch of 2025 before deciding to redshirt so that he could play a larger role in 2026.

Jadon Porter scored at touchdown at TCU in 2025. | Sam Gassaway | Photographer

Projected Depth Chart

WR-Z

WR1: Louis Brown IV (RS SR)

WR2: Jadon Porter (JR)

WR-Y

WR1: Hardley Gilmore IV (RS SO)

WR2: Taz Williams Jr. (RS FR), Ashton Jones (RS JR), Jacorey Watson (RS JR)

WR-Slot

WR1: Dre'lon Miller (JR)

WR2: Gavin Freeman (SR)

I expect the main rotation of guys to be Louis Brown IV, Hardley Gilmore IV, Dre'lon Miller, and Gavin Freeman. Dre'lon Miller gives the Baylor offense some versatility; he can play outside or in the slot, which is good for a Spavital offense that likes to rotate. I expect those four guys to be supplemented by Jadon Porter, followed by that talented group of redshirt freshmen.

🚨 TOUCHDOWN KENTUCKY 🚨



Cutter Boley to Hardley Gilmore for 45 yards and another Kentucky TD. Beautiful.



Kentucky 35, Tennessee Tech 10 - 2:24 3Qpic.twitter.com/NQo4qe9tr4 — KSR (@KSRonX) November 15, 2025

What I like about this room

The group is dynamic and has all the pieces to be successful across the board. Gilmore IV gives you dynamic yards after the catch ability, and Louis Brown IV gives DJ Lagway someone to throw a contested ball to. Dre'lon Miller gives you size, speed, and versatility as someone who can play on the outside or in the slot. Gavin Freeman gives you some dynamic speed and great route running in the slot and the ability to break off gadget plays when dialed up. Jadon Porter gives you track speed on the outside and has a comfortable knowledge of the Spavital offense. The young trio of Watson, Williams Jr., and Jones also brings athleticism that can be relied upon when plays break down.

#Baylor’s new trio of WRs: Gavin Freeman, Dre’lon Miller, and Hardley Gilmore will bring speed, elusiveness, YAC ability, and the ability to grab contested catches 🔥🔥#SicEm pic.twitter.com/ItlNkRwEuH — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) January 16, 2026

What I don't like about this room

The room is extremely young, especially when compared to last year’s unit. Hardley Gilmore IV and Dre’lon Miller have not been playing college football for very long and will be expected to carry a massive load of the offense in 2026. This is remedied by seniors Louis Brown IV and Gavin Freeman, but it is still a massive step down in experience when compared to what Baylor has had the past few years. This, along with DJ Lagway being a true Junior is concerning in my opinion, as a lot of these guys feel like they are a year away from being elite-level players in the Big 12.

This article is part of a series where we break down every Baylor position following the transfer portal cycle—while the Bears could still add players.

You can see the following position groups:

-Quarterbacks

-Running Backs

-Tight Ends

More from Baylor on SI