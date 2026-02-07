A New Era at Wide Receiver: Baylor Reloads Through the Portal
In this story:
The Baylor Wide receivers were an experienced, productive group in 2025. Dallas Baker’s group, headlined by Josh Cameron, Kole Wilson, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Kobe Prentice, was a great weapon for offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. The downside is that all four of those guys graduate, leaving the Baylor receiver room young and inexperienced.
Baylor responded to the portal attack, bringing in three immediate-impact players who will be important for the 2026 season and beyond. The biggest name of the transfer bunch is Dre'lon Miller, a Texas native who has played the last two seasons at Colorado. he will be supplemented by Oklahoma State transfer Gavin Freeman and Kentucky transfer Hardley Gilmore IV.
The room also holds some talented pieces from 2025. Junior Jadon Porter from just south of Waco in Lorena, Texas, had a touchdown against TCU last season, and redshirt senior Louis Brown IV showed flashes in his four-game stretch of 2025 before deciding to redshirt so that he could play a larger role in 2026.
Projected Depth Chart
WR-Z
WR1: Louis Brown IV (RS SR)
WR2: Jadon Porter (JR)
WR-Y
WR1: Hardley Gilmore IV (RS SO)
WR2: Taz Williams Jr. (RS FR), Ashton Jones (RS JR), Jacorey Watson (RS JR)
WR-Slot
WR1: Dre'lon Miller (JR)
WR2: Gavin Freeman (SR)
I expect the main rotation of guys to be Louis Brown IV, Hardley Gilmore IV, Dre'lon Miller, and Gavin Freeman. Dre'lon Miller gives the Baylor offense some versatility; he can play outside or in the slot, which is good for a Spavital offense that likes to rotate. I expect those four guys to be supplemented by Jadon Porter, followed by that talented group of redshirt freshmen.
What I like about this room
The group is dynamic and has all the pieces to be successful across the board. Gilmore IV gives you dynamic yards after the catch ability, and Louis Brown IV gives DJ Lagway someone to throw a contested ball to. Dre'lon Miller gives you size, speed, and versatility as someone who can play on the outside or in the slot. Gavin Freeman gives you some dynamic speed and great route running in the slot and the ability to break off gadget plays when dialed up. Jadon Porter gives you track speed on the outside and has a comfortable knowledge of the Spavital offense. The young trio of Watson, Williams Jr., and Jones also brings athleticism that can be relied upon when plays break down.
What I don't like about this room
The room is extremely young, especially when compared to last year’s unit. Hardley Gilmore IV and Dre’lon Miller have not been playing college football for very long and will be expected to carry a massive load of the offense in 2026. This is remedied by seniors Louis Brown IV and Gavin Freeman, but it is still a massive step down in experience when compared to what Baylor has had the past few years. This, along with DJ Lagway being a true Junior is concerning in my opinion, as a lot of these guys feel like they are a year away from being elite-level players in the Big 12.
This article is part of a series where we break down every Baylor position following the transfer portal cycle—while the Bears could still add players.
You can see the following position groups:
-Quarterbacks
-Running Backs
-Tight Ends
More from Baylor on SI
- UFL Teams Continue To Add Former Baylor Bears
- Ranking the Top 5 Baylor Football Acquisitions So Far in the Offseason
- Baylor Hires Former Minnesota Vikings, TCU, Rice Coach as New Cornerbacks Coach
- Baylor Basketball Roundtable: Three Big Questions Surrounding the Bears
- Ranking Baylor Football's 2026 Opponents from Easiest to Hardest
Jacob is a contributor for Baylor Bears On SI. A lifelong sports fan, he started writing game reactions and opinion pieces during Baylor football and basketball seasons, turning that hobby into a growing presence in sports media. He brings an authentic, fan-driven voice to his work and is excited to keep building his voice and breaking down the topics Baylor fans are talking about every day.Follow Jacob252731