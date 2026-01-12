Baylor football lands SEC playmaker for its WR corps

After gaining a commitment of former five-star QB DJ Lagway, Baylor needed to surround him with some playmakers. While Lagway hasn't signed yet, it sounds promising that he will be making his way to Waco for the 2026 season.

To help the cause, Baylor landed Kentucky WR Hardley Gilmore to add to its WR corps. Gilmore transferred from Kentucky, but initially committed to Louisville before flipping to Bayor on Monday morning.

Gilmore will have two years of eligibility remaining to use after seeing playing time in his freshman season and starting this season during his sophomore season.

Gilmore's career at UK

Gilmore was a highly productive recruit coming out of high school. The Florida prospect was a four-star recruit and the No. 317 player in the class of 2024. The Composite had Gilmore ranked as the No. 52 WR.

But due to an injury, Gilmore missed the first five games of his freshman year at Kentucky. He played in the final seven and recorded six catches for 153 yards and a score in 2024.

In 2025, Gilmore was a mainstay for the Wildcats and Kentucky's second-leading WR. The 6-foot-1 playmaker caught 28 passes for 313 yards and one score. The Wildcats struggled throwing the football this season, and heading to Baylor, Gilmore has a chance to show what he's really capable of in Jake Spavital's offense.

Here was 247Sports' scouting report on Gilmore heading into college:

"Young wide receiver with a projectable frame that displays plenty of suddnesses as a route runner. Reclassified and skipped his senior year of high school. Didn’t play the stiffest competition down in the Sunshine State, but comes from a town that is known for its NFL stars. More of a build-up speed player with his long stride, but can really open up and get vertical. Strong-handed and flashes impressive body control at the catch point. Likely is going to need a developmental year or two to find his footing given age, but has some tools to work with and a chance to emerge as a multi-year contributor at the Power Five level if he can keep progressing. Could always get a look on defense given what he put on tape as a safety."

Gilmore was the first WR Baylor has landed in the transfer portal. As of now, we would assume he will contend for a starting job and potentially be the top target for Lagway in 2026.

