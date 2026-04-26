Baylor UDFA Tracker: Michael Trigg, Sawyer Robertson, and Others Find NFL Home

The 2026 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday and Baylor had players drafted for the first time since 2023 — but not as many as we had thought.

The Bears had two players drafted: defensive lineman Jackie Marshall and wide receiver Josh Cameron. Both players had received Combine invites, so it wasn't shocking to see either player selected in the draft — although Marshall being the first Baylor player off the board wasn't on many people's bingo card.

What was shocking, however, was that neither Michael Trigg nor Sawyer Robertson were drafted. Both players were undrafted free agents and it didn't take either player long to find a home.

Here is our Baylor UDFA tracker, where we will updated players who sign with an NFL team.

Who has signed?

Quarterback Sawyer Robertson signs with Las Vegas Raiders

Robertson was expected to be a Day 3 pick, but things didn't work out that way for the gunslinger. He was one of the top college quarterbacks in the country this past season, throwing for 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns. In fact, he was the No. 2 college passer in terms of yards.

But Robertson fell out of the draft and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as the draft concluded. The Raiders had picked Indiana's Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, so Robertson will join the top player this summer. Veteran Kirk Cousins is also there, who can be a role model to the young signal callers on the team.

Tight end Michael Trigg signs with the Dallas Cowboys

There was a time when Michael Trigg was receiving third-round grades. But something happened, and Trigg fell completely out of the draft. The 6'4" tight end was a Mackey Finalist and was named as an All-American this past season.

Trigg, although being undrafted, should fight for a roster spot right away. He is super athletic and was a true matchup nightmare for the opposition. Trigg was too fast for linebackers to cover him, and too tall for defensive backs. Look for Trigg to impress Dallas as soon as he arrives.

Offensive lineman Sidney Fugar signs with the Dallas Cowboys

Fugar also signed with the Cowboys after the draft. Fugar played in 11 games with Baylor this past season, starting the season as the starting left tackle. But Fugar struggled with pass protection, and Dave Aranda opted to play Sean Thompkins in his position. Thompkins started at left tackle for Fugar in the final five games of the season.

Wide receiver Kole Wilson signs with the Cleveland Browns

Wilson was one player who some thought he could work his way into being a late Day 3 pick, but the speedy wide receiver will look to make a roster as a UDFA. Wilson played just one season in Waco, but he made it count.

Playing with a bevy of talented pass catchers, Wilson caught 44 passes for 591 yards and five scores. Wilson was the deep threat Sawyer Robertson loved and he will look to continue to elevate his game at the next level.

Wide receiver Kobe Prentice signs with the Carolina Panthers

Speaking of deep threats, Prentice was a big one. The former Alabama playmaker caught 26 passes for 380 yards and six scores. For a few games, Prentice was finding the endzone at will and Sawyer Robertson kept looking his way. The 5'11" wide receiver could make for a good slot player in the league. He will look to get his first chance with the Panthers.