Why I'm betting Sawyer Robertson to win the Heisman
When betting a long shot to win an award, Conference, or Championship - you need to be able to see a path or series of events that make it possible. This article will show you the realistic path Sawyer Robertson has to winning the Heisman Trophy.
Being the quarterback of an explosive offense is a great place to start when looking for a Heisman candidate. Robertson's ability to make plays, with both his arm and legs, help him stand out against other possible candidates. Robertson finished last season with 28 touchdown passes and 4 rushing touchdowns. Increasing those numbers is certainly in the cards, as I expect the Bears to be in plenty of high-scoring games. The Baylor Bears Offense returns an experienced offensive line; key receiving threats - Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Michael Trigg; and a very talented backfield.
The second part of the path is Baylor competing to win the Big 12. Being the Quarterback of a team in a Conference Championship game will help make Robertson's case. If you believe the odds board for winning the Big 12 - it is anyone's to win, with Baylor being tied for the 4th best odds to win the Conference. The Bears certainly have the offensive fire power to beat anyone they play, it will just come down to getting enough stops to win.
Playing well in any National spotlight games will be the final key to Robertson winning the Heisman. The Bears open the season in primetime against the Auburn Tigers on Friday, August 29 at 7:00 pm CT. They also have marquee match-ups against Preseason AP Top-25 teams SMU, Arizona State, and Kansas State. If Robertson wants to win the Heisman, playing well in these games will go a long way.
Arch Manning is the favorite to win the Heisman award (6.5-1 to win via Draftkings); and will have a huge say if anyone else can steal it from him. Sawyer Robertson is 80-1 to win the Heisman on DraftKings Sportsbook. With all that being said, I believe Robertson is a huge value to win the award. I would not put more than some pizza money on him, but that would be enough to net a big return. Robertson and the Baylor Bears have everything you look for in a long shot; and Robertson is poised to have a huge season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
