Baylor reveals depth chart ahead of massive Week 1 showdown against Auburn

Baylor will play its first football game on Friday night against Auburn. The Bears will host the SEC team that won just five games a year ago, but it's still a big one. Hugh Freeze is on the hot seat, and Baylor has a gauntlet of a schedule to start the 2025 season. Both teams could use an early win to give them confidence.

Ahead of the big game on Friday, the Bears released their depth chart.

QB:

3 SAWYER ROBERTSON (6-4, 220, RSR.) 

14 Nate Bennett (6-1, 185, RFr.) OR
15 Edward Griffin (6-1, 205, Fr.) OR
11 Walker White (6-4, 230, RFr.)

18 Case Tessier (6-4, 225, RSo.)

RB:

30 BRYSON WASHINGTON (6-0, 216, RSO.) 

22 Caden Knighten (5-11, 212, Fr.)

23 Michael Turner (6-0, 220, Fr.)

27 Joseph Dodds (6-0, 209, Fr.) 

FB:

86 HAWKINS POLLEY (6-3, 260, RSO.) OR
82 CODY MLADENKA (6-5, 250, RJR.) 

WR:

2 Kole Wilson (5-9, 171, RSR.)

16 Kobe Prentice (5-11, 190, RSr.)

83 Jadon Porter (6-1, 190, So.)

84 Chase Collier (6-1, 178, Fr.) OR
20 Jacorey Watson (5-10, 189, Fr.)

WR:

34 JOSH CAMERON (6-1, 218, RSR.) 

87 Ashton Jones (6-4, 185, Fr.)

31 Mason Dossett (6-1, 194, RFr.)

WR:

6 ASHYTN HAWKINS (5-10, 168, 6SR.) 

4 Louis Brown IV (6-2, 192, Sr.)

88 Taz Williams Jr. (6-0, 189, Fr.)

TE:

1 MICHAEL TRIGG (6-4, 240, SR.) 

85 Matthew Klopfenstein (6-4, 250, So.) 

12 Kelsey Johnson (6-3, 248, Jr.)

LT:

79 Sidney Fugar (6-5, 343, RSR.) 

65 Sean Thompkins (6-5, 300, RSo.) 

LG:

62 RYAN LENGYEL (6-6, 312, RSR.) 

77 Colton Thomasson (6-8, 313, RSo.)

C:

72 COLETON PRICE (6-2, 318, RJR.) 

66 Koltin Sieracki (6-4, 314, RFr.) 

RG:

68 OMAR AIGBEDION (6-3, 310, SR.)

75 Harrison Cluff (6-4, 313, Fr.)

RT:

74 Kaden Sieracki (6-6, 317, RJR.) 

71 Matthew Parker (6-7, 329, Fr.)

Defense

Jackie Marshal
Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Field End:

0 JACKIE MARSHALL (6-3, 290, RSR.) 

92 Trent Thomas (6-6, 252, RSo.) 

53 Ronnie Mageo (6-5, 294, RJr.) 

57 Christopher Johnson (6-3, 255, Fr.)

Nose Tackle:

93 DK KALU (6-4, 309, RSO.) 

91 Adonis Friloux (6-2, 346, RSr.) OR
88 Samu Taumanupepe (6-3, 376, RSo.)

98 Jackson Blackwell (6-3, 322, Fr.)

DE:

9 COOPER LANZ (6-3, 288, RJR.) OR
59 DEVONTE TEZINO (6-5, 294, RS). 

96 Tonga Lolohea (6-5, 334, RSr.)

90 Alessandro Lorenzetti (6-5, 298, RJr.)

W:

50 MATTHEW FOBBS-WHITE (6-3, 235, RJR.) OR
51 KYLER JORDAN (6-2, 252, RSO.) OR
32 EMAR’RION WINSTON (6-4, 247, RJR.)

52 Corey Kelly (6-3, 235, Fr.) OR
51 Kamauryn Morgan (6-5, 251, Fr.)

55 Jaylin Jones (6-6, 223, So.)

MAC:

40 KEATON THOMAS (6-2, 224, RJR.) OR
36 TRAVION BARNES (6-0, 243, SR.)

42 Jeremy Evans (6-1, 220, RSo.) 

44 Ke’Breion Winston (6-1, 208, Fr.)

Rover:

45 KYLAND REED (6-1, 220, SO.) OR
31 PHOENIX JACKSON (6-0, 243, RSR.)

41 Kaleb Burns (6-1, 223, Fr.)

CB:

27 TEVIN WILLIAMS III (6-1, 199, RSR.) 

8 Caden Jenkins (6-1, 178, Jr.)

18 Caldra Williford (5-9, 180, RJr.)

19 Leo Almanza Jr. (6-2, 189, Fr.)

34 MJ Artmore Jr. (6-1, 191, RSo.)

CB:

25 LEVAR THORNTON JR. (6-3, 176, RSO.) 

28 Calvin Simpson-Hunt (6-0, 215, RSo.)

14 KJ Makins (5-10, 185, 5Sr.)

22 Reggie Bush (6-0, 195, RJr.) 

12 Kyler Beaty (6-2, 205, RFr.)

Nickel:

33 DJ COLEMAN (6-1, 203, JR.) OR
16 KENDRICK SIMPKINS (6-0, 207, 5SR.) OR
15 CARL WILLIAMS IV (6-1, 184, SO.) 

21 Bo Onu (6-1, 202, Fr.)

37 Demetrius Brisbon (5-11, 183, Fr.)

FS:

38 JACOB REDDING (6-1, 196, RSO.) OR
17 TYLER TURNER (6-0, 197, RSO.) OR
29 KRIS WOKOMAH (6-0, 189, RFR.)

30 Michael Allen (5-7, 182, RJr.)

26 Colin Peacock (6-1, 207, Fr.)

SS:

3 DEVYN BOBBY (5-11, 196, SR.) 

24 Micah Gifford (6-4, 207, Jr.)

20 Placide Djungu-Sungu (6-1, 200, Sr.) OR
23 Cameren Jenkins (6-1, 192, So.) 

Special Teams

Palmer William
Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

FG:

98 RHETT ARMSTRONG (6-5, 215, FR.) OR
96 CONNOR HAWKINS (6-1, 199, RFr.) 

P:

94 PALMER WILLIAMS (6-2, 203, JR.) 

98 Rhett Armstrong (6-5, 215, FR.)

Kickoff:

98 RHETT ARMSTRONG (6-5, 215, FR.) OR
96 CONNOR HAWKINS (6-1, 199, RFR.) 

Kick Returner:

2 KOLE WILSON (5-9, 171, RSR.) OR
16 KOBE PRENTICE  (5-11, 190, SR.) -OR- 
89 ASHYTN HAWKINS (5-10, 165, 6SR.) 

Punt Returner:

34 JOSH CAMERON (6-1, 218, RSR.) -OR- 
89 ASHYTN HAWKINS (5-10, 165, 6SR.)

Long Snapper:

34 JOSH CAMERON (6-1, 218, RSR.) -OR- 
89 ASHYTN HAWKINS (5-10, 165, 6SR.)

Holder:

97 HAYDEN ARNOLD (5-8, 185, RSO.) OR
94 PALMER WILLIAMS (6-2, 210, SO.) 

