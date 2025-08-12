Inside The Bears

Bryson Washington sheds light on Baylor's RB situation following Dawson Pendergrass' season-ending injury

The Baylor Bears lost one of their top players recently -- what do things look like behind Bryson Washington?

Trent Knoop

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tough news struck the Baylor Bears' football team over the weekend. One of the key components of the Bears' offense, RB Dawson Pendergrass, is feared to be out for the entire season. Head coach Dave Aranda confirmed the news recently, and hopes for better news when Pendergrass sees the doctor -- but Aranda is happy with the depth behind his No. 2 back.

"He's out for the year," Aranda told reporters. "Yeah, it's too bad. So that's a definite misfortune. So he's going to have to have surgery on his foot. I feel good about our depth behind him. We've got some young players that are now going to be pressed into playing a little bit earlier than maybe they were thinking."

Dawson Pendergras
Chris Jones-Imagn Images

One player who is expected to emerge into a major role behind starter Bryson Washington, is true freshman Caden Knighten. The former four-star recruit rushed for almost 2,000 yards and totaled 38 touchdowns in his senior season in 2024. However, fellow freshman Michael Turner and redshirt freshman Joseph Dodds could also see carries in 2025.

Speaking with the media, Washington said it's tough losing Pendergrass, but as the saying goes 'next man up'.

"Dawson's a big part of the offense, but at the end of the day, it's next man up," Washington said. "With the brotherhood that we got, it is always bringing another one along. And that's what we gotta do

"I'd say they all got some quickness to them," Washington said of the backs behind him. "Dodds is a little bit bigger, and I feel like he has the exposure -- him and Caden Knighten."

The Baylor Bears only have a few weeks to figure things out. Baylor has a major Week 1 opponent on Friday, August 29. SEC's Auburn Tigers will come to Waco -- for a game that will make us learn much more about both programs.

