National CBS college football writer showers Baylor RB Bryson Washington with love
Bryson Washington doesn’t yet have the household name recognition of a Jadyn Ott at Oklahoma, Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, or Penn State’s thunder-and-lightning duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. But according to CBS Sports national college football writer Shehan Jeyarajah — a Baylor graduate who resides in the Dallas area — that doesn’t mean he should be overlooked. In a recent conversation with Shehan, he was quick to identify the native Texan and sophomore running back as a potential pillar for the Bears in 2025.
The Baylor sophomore is coming off a redshirt freshman season where he rushed for more than 1,000 yards, became the centerpiece of a six-game winning streak, and cemented himself as one of the Big 12’s most valuable players. And still, outside of Waco, he remains something of a secret. Part of that, Jeyarajah says, comes from the fact that Washington doesn’t fit the visual profile many associate with an elite running back.
“He doesn’t have the prototypical athletic profile — he’s tall, lanky, not a bruiser or a 4.3 guy — but it’s the perfect mix of traits that works for his body type,” Jeyarajah says
In Jeyarajah’s evaluation of Washington, he has the length to slip through tight running lanes, the strength to drive through contact, and the durability to handle a heavy workload. It’s a style Jeyarajah has been watching since Washington’s high school days at Franklin High in Texas, where he carried his small-town Lions to the Texas 3A state title game. That same combination also earned Washington national recognition this summer. ESPN ranked him 10th in its list of top 10 college running backs going into 2025, noting how the Bears’ season took off after a slow start.
“By mid-October 2024, Washington had just 186 rushing yards and a touchdown to his credit (nearly all of which came against Air Force) and Baylor was a miserable 2-4 on the season. Then coach Dave Aranda tabbed Washington to serve as the Bears’ lead back, and everything changed. Over the next six games, Washington racked up 127 carries for 818 yards and 11 touchdowns as Baylor won six straight. Washington was banged up early in Baylor’s bowl game against LSU and got just five carries — it’s no coincidence the Bears lost — but his growth throughout 2024 paired with that of quarterback Sawyer Robertson has Baylor thinking playoff in 2025.”
Jeyarajah saw the same transformation firsthand. As the quarterback situation became murky and Sawyer Robertson transitioned into the starting role, Washington’s emergence in the backfield changed everything.
“The thing that changed during their six-game winning streak was Bryson,’ Jeyarajah says. ‘He allowed them to run play action more effectively and lean on their base offense in ways they couldn’t before.”
With Washington in rhythm, Baylor’s offensive line found its groove, the play-action passing game opened up, and the Bears controlled tempo in ways they hadn’t (and couldn’t) earlier in the season. By the time the streak ended, Washington’s production had vaulted him into the national top tier statistically — but not necessarily in conversation. That’s where Jeyarajah wants sees a potential shift in the narrative. With Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo off to the NFL, in Jeyarajahn’s eyes, Washington enters 2025 as the best running back in the Big 12 – hands down.
“Heading into the year, he’s the clear RB1 in the conference — the top dog”
Even with that label, Jeyarajah sees room for Washington’s game to grow. Specifically, he believes that him becoming a consistent pass-catching threat to his skill set could make the difference between being a very good back and becoming one of the country’s most complete players.
“If he can add that pass-catching element, that’s what could take him from a really good running back to an All-American type player,” says Jeyarajah.
It’s not that Washington has to become a breakaway threat in the mold of a De’Von Achane or a Chris Johhson (throwback); Washington doesn’t have that game-changing home-run speed in his arsenal. Instead, he envisions Washington becoming a reliable safety valve in the passing game, running leak routes and timing his releases to give Robertson an outlet when pressure arrives. The good news for Baylor is that Washington has already shown he can adapt his game. His shift from a high school workhorse to a college back thriving in a balanced offense didn’t happen by accident. It came from refining his vision, trusting his blocking, and maximizing his physical gifts.
“Already so, so good, Jeyarajah says. “And he has a chance to be even better in 2025.”
