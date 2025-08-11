ESPN updates 2026 recruiting rankings, lists Baylor at No. 3 in the Big 12 Conference
Recruiting has slowed up for Baylor since a hot July in which the Bears landed Jamarion Carlton, Jordan Clay, and Jae'lin Battle. Since losing safety Jordan Deck to the Michigan Wolverines -- Baylor has yet to land another 2026 prospect. But luckily for Dave Aranda, the class that he has built so far is a talented one.
According to ESPN's latest 2026 recruiting rankings, Baylor has the No. 27 class in the country -- even without gaining anymore talented prospects.
"Baylor picked up a WR with strong ties to the program in London Smith, whose father was a football and basketball star at Baylor and whose mother was a national champion triple jumper for the Bears. Unsurprisingly, London is a quick, smooth target with good body control. Another key add at WR is Jordan Clay, a nice-sized target at close to 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds who also possesses very good body control.
"Further capitalizing on in-state talent, Baylor landed ESPN 300 DE Jamarion Carlton and ESPN 300 CB Jamarion Vincent, who possesses coveted size at roughly 6-2 and blends that with good speed and smooth movements."
In ESPN's current rankings, Baylor is one spot below Big 12 rival Texas Tech. BYU is the highes ranked Big 12 team, per ESPN, which is ranked at No. 19.
Baylor is looking ahead
While the Bears are nowhere near finished recruiting the 2026 class, Baylor has shifted its sights on the 2027 class, too. One player Baylor should focus on his four-star QB Malachi Zeigler, who might be trending to another Texas school -- SMU.
With Sawyer Robertson gone after this season, it's vital for Baylor to continue to add to its QB room. The Bears will have Walker White for next season, and Baylor has three-star Quinn Murphy committed in the 2026 class -- but being in a passing league, the Bears will need to continue to add talent.
