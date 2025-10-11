Baylor football beats Michigan, Penn State, others for athletic four-star prospect
Baylor football might not be playing football on Saturday, but the Bears received major news. 2027 four-star athlete Karece Hoyt committed to Baylor over the likes of powerhouse programs like Michigan, Penn State, and Texas A&M, among others.
The elite recruit holds offers from other programs such as Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee, among others. For the Bears, it cannot be overstated how massive of a pickup this is in terms of recruiting.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound playmaker is ranked as the No. 322 prospect and No. 19 athlete by 247Sports' Composite. Hoyt hails from Frisco (TX) Lone Star.
Scouting report
Hoyt can play different positions, but he is projected to play WR at the collegiate level. In 2024, Hoyt played QB for his high school. He accounted for 3,308 passing yards and 34 TDs, with six INTs. He rushed for 1,547 yards and 21 TDs on the ground.
247Sports' Gabe Brooks gave a more detailed report on Hoyt.
- Natural playmaker with heavy two-way snaps. Could play either side of the ball at the FBS level.
- Big, physical, above average functional athlete.
- Played QB as a sophomore and produced monster numbers.
- Transfers QB-derived football intelligence/awareness to receiver and defensive back seven.
- Produced respectable track and field numbers in multiple events.
- On-field versatility likely lends to special teams value.
- Could project as a chameleon of a WR who can move from wideout to slot to the backfield in varying personnel looks.
- Long-term ceiling may be even higher on defense as a hybrid safety or modern off-ball linebacker.
- Projects to the P4 level as an eventual starter with physical traits, on-field context, and functional athleticism that point to significant developmental upside.
Baylor's 2027 class
Baylor now has two players committed in the 2027 class. Hoyt joins four-star CB Davontrae Kirkland to give the Bears a great start in the '27 cycle. Kirkland is projected to play safety in college, and with Hoyt playing either WR or DB -- Baylor has a formidable duo to build around.
