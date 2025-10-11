Top social media reactions to Baylor football's 2027 4-star commitment
Even on a bye week, Baylor fans started their Saturday with a big win. 2027 four-star Karece Hoyt announced his commitment to the Bears via X, formerly known as Twitter. Head coach Dave Aranda looks to be building off the momentum of a strong 2026 recruiting class and continues to build a fence around Central Texas with the commitment of Hoyt, a Dallas-area native.
With that, some of the most staunch members of the Baylor social media community reacted to the latest Bear addition:
One of the most followed Baylor football social media accounts, a parody account mocking long-time former TCU head coach, let their thoughts be known:
2026 3-star quarterback commitment Quinn Murphy welcomed Hoyt on X, with Baylor fans hoping Murphy and Hoyt could be an offensive duo that could produce points like Michael Trigg and Sawyer Robertson:
Waco Tribune reporter also chimed in on Hoyt's commitment with the extra free time, noting how important a commitment this is for Baylor and highlighting Hoyt as a potential program pillar:
Hoyt becomes Baylor's second 2027 commitment, joining Waco University High cornerback Devontrae Kirkland, who also took to social media to welcome his future team:
In the era of college football stars like Heisman winner Travis Hunter and Utah two-way athlete Smith Snowden, 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks highlighted the versatility of Hoyt, naming at least three potential positions he could play at Baylor:
(Via 247Sports' Gabe Brooks)
- Natural playmaker with heavy two-way snaps. Could play either side of the ball at the FBS level.
- Big, physical, above average functional athlete.
- Played QB as a sophomore and produced monster numbers.
- Transfers QB-derived football intelligence/awareness to receiver and defensive back seven.
- Produced respectable track and field numbers in multiple events.
- On-field versatility likely lends to special teams value.
- Could project as a chameleon of a WR who can move from wideout to slot to the backfield in varying personnel looks.
- Long-term ceiling may be even higher on defense as a hybrid safety or modern off-ball linebacker.
- Projects to the P4 level as an eventual starter with physical traits, on-field context, and functional athleticism that point to significant developmental upside.
More From Baylor On SI:
- Bryce, Scott Drew shares biggest takeaways from Baylor basketball win vs. Grand Canyon
- Baylor basketball downs Grand Canyon in exhibition match, Yessoufou shines
- Baylor’s Tounde Yessoufou drawing early buzz ahead of 2025-26 season
- Ranking Baylor's schedule by difficulty for the rest of the season after six games
- Redshirt tracker: How many games every Baylor football true freshman has played