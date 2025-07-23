Inside The Bears

REPORT: Colorado State hiring away Baylor football coach

The Rams are gaining a new coach who worked in Waco.

Trent Knoop

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, a Baylor football coach is on the move. Colorado State is hiring Baylor's assistant linebackers coach Luke Johnson to become its new defensive line coach.

Johnson joined the staff in May of 2024 and served as a defensive graduate assistant, before moving into the Quality Control role in Jan. of 2025. Johnson was promoted to work as the assistant linebackers coach, but he has now gained another promotion to become the Rams' DL coach.

During his first season with the Bears, Johnson helped transform a defensive unit under head coach Dave Aranda into a thriving unit that helped spur a six-game winning streak to conclude the regular season, earning BU a berth in the Texas Bowl.

His 2024 defensive unit was highlighted by the dynamic inside linebacker duo of Keaton Thomas and Matt Jones. The pair combined for 227 tackles, each earning first-team All-Big 12 Conference. They marked the first linebacker duo since 2011 to total over 100 tackles each in a season. 

Johnson previously worked at Western Kentucky in 2023.

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

More News:

Baylor misses out on key 2026 prospect to rival Big 12 team

Kansas City Chiefs sign former Baylor standout

Baylor star trio fuels Team USA past Romania for a 3-0 record in pool play

REPORT: Big 12 denies new team opportunity to join conference

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football