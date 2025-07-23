REPORT: Colorado State hiring away Baylor football coach
According to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, a Baylor football coach is on the move. Colorado State is hiring Baylor's assistant linebackers coach Luke Johnson to become its new defensive line coach.
Johnson joined the staff in May of 2024 and served as a defensive graduate assistant, before moving into the Quality Control role in Jan. of 2025. Johnson was promoted to work as the assistant linebackers coach, but he has now gained another promotion to become the Rams' DL coach.
During his first season with the Bears, Johnson helped transform a defensive unit under head coach Dave Aranda into a thriving unit that helped spur a six-game winning streak to conclude the regular season, earning BU a berth in the Texas Bowl.
His 2024 defensive unit was highlighted by the dynamic inside linebacker duo of Keaton Thomas and Matt Jones. The pair combined for 227 tackles, each earning first-team All-Big 12 Conference. They marked the first linebacker duo since 2011 to total over 100 tackles each in a season.
Johnson previously worked at Western Kentucky in 2023.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor misses out on key 2026 prospect to rival Big 12 team
Kansas City Chiefs sign former Baylor standout
Baylor star trio fuels Team USA past Romania for a 3-0 record in pool play
REPORT: Big 12 denies new team opportunity to join conference
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS