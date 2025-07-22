Baylor misses out on key 2026 prospect to rival Big 12 team
Baylor took a tough loss on the recruiting trail on Tuesday when four-star Chase Campbell picked Texas Tech over Baylor. The Wolfforth (TX) Frenship playmaker kept his cards close to the vest, but the Red Raiders came out on top in the end.
According to 247Sports, Campbell ranked 156th nationally, 20th-best WR in Texas. It's a position of need for the Bears, as they will lose a few key playmakers after this season.
Baylor Bears' On SI writer Josh Crawford broke down what Baylor is missing out on after Texas Tech landed Campbell over the Bears.
Analysis: Dynamic field stretcher. A glider in the open field that easily separates vertically, but also with releases, route stems, and in-breaking routes. Elite athletic pedigree, with his father being a 3-year starter and standout safety at Baylor who also started for the Bears’ 1996 basketball squad. Meanwhile his mother is one of the program’s most decorated female athletes, the 1999 NCAA triple jump champion who’s now the associate head coach for Baylor’s track and field program. Smith himself plays DB along with receiver, and crossed the 1,000 point threshold in basketball in January for his high school team. Natural hands catcher that can secure balls away from his frame and pull in errant throws despite average length and build. Shows toughness and willingness to work in the middle of the field, take big hits, and still move the chains. Need to see more crispness and intentionality with his route-running, often winning at the high school level with his agility and speed. Does appear to be able to identify zone coverage, being able to sit in windows and find holes in different zones.
