Baylor misses out on key 2026 prospect to rival Big 12 team

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Chase Campbell has Committed to Texas Tech, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 190 WR from Wolfforth, TX chose the Red Raiders over Baylor & Kansas State



He’s ranked as a Top 60 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (No. 8 WR) per Rivalshttps://t.co/34Ts89aMWl pic.twitter.com/lpr2yojBEl