Baylor's O-Line Depth Chart Shakes Up After Center Yakiri Walker Denied Temporary Injunction

Baylor's projected starting center for the 2026 season, Memphis transfer Yakiri Walker, was denied a temporary injunction on Wednesday. Baylor alum Judge Ryan Luna of Waco’s 414th State District Court denied Walker's motion.

However, Luna did set an expedited trial date for Walker, which is set for October.

Walker previously played for UConn, Colorado, and Memphis, playing a total of five seasons. He played from 2021-2023 with the Huskies, while playing for Colorado in 2024, and Memphis in 2025. Walker had used his redshirt, but he was seeking a sixth year of eligibility to use.

Walker's claim is that he played a total of 96 seconds for the Buffaloes before sitting out the remainder of the season with a “severe, debilitating mental health issues.” The lawsuit stated that Walker was diagnosed with “adjustment disorder with depressed mood stemming from personal loss and a betrayal of trust that made continued participation unsafe and untenable” during his time at Colorado.

Previously at Memphis, Walker started every game for the Tigers and came to Baylor to replace Coleton Price, but with Walker completly out of fall camp and potentially missing all of the 2026 season, but Bears are looking for a new center.

Potential depth chart shakeup

Entering fall camp, Baylor already had battles along its offensive line. The Bears had a hard reset along the line after losing all but one starter from last season.

Veteran right tackle Kaden Sieracki was the lone returner and between him and Walker, they were supposed to guide Baylor's offensive line this season. However, even more is going to be on Sieracki's plate this season.

Ahead of fall camp, we predicted what Baylor's starting offensive line was going to look like.

LT LG C RG RT Cole Rhett Koltin Sieracki Yakiri Walker Nate Kibble Kaden Sieracki

However, with the news of Walker, Baylor could shift a guard inside to center, which leaves yet another position up for battle.

Who plays center?

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Strictly looking at last year's team, Koltin Sieracki played behind Coleton Price. According to Pro Football Focus, the younger Sieracki played 132 snaps at center. He projects at guard, but with the experience of playing center, Dave Aranda could opt to give him the first go this season.

But if Aranda likes Sieracki at guard, there is another option.

Harrison Cluff redshirted a year ago, playing in two total games with the Bears. But the 6'4", 314-pound lineman did play in six snaps at center and could get looks this fall — especially if Baylor prefers Sieracki at guard.

But if we had to make a prediction today, it would be for Sieracki to slide into center and transfer Asher Hales takes over at left guard for Week 1 against Auburn.

It's certainly a big blow for the Bears, but Baylor has all of fall camp to get things sorted out for the Tigers.