Baylor's Top 25 Most Important Players in 2026: OL Kaden Sieracki

We've officially hit No. 10 on our top 25 most important Baylor players series. Coming in at No. 10 is right tackle Kaden Sieracki. He joins both Isaiah Robinson and Yakiri Walker as the third offensive lineman on the list.

Sieracki's 2025 in review

After starting three games in 2024 at both left and right tackle, Kaden Sieracki became Baylor's permanent fixture at right tackle in 2025. The 6'9", 309-pound lineman started all 12 games for the Bears in 2025 on the right side of the line.

Impressively, according to Pro Football Focus, Sieracki didn't allow a single sack on Sawyer Robertson last season. He was one of two Baylor offensive linemen who didn't give up a sack. Guard Omar Aigbedion was the other.

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However, despite not allowing a sack, he was the top Baylor lineman in pressures allowed. Sieracki allowed 29 total pressures throughout the 2025 season, which was 12 more than Ryan Lengyel allowed, who gave up the second most.

PFF shows Sieracki being the third-best lineman from last year blocking for the run, and Sieracki's pass-blocking was fourth among the five starting linemen.

Why Sieracki is important for Baylor's success

It's quite simple, Sieracki is the lone returning offensive lineman in 2026. The other four either graduated or transferred out of Waco, most notably Coleton Price leaving for Kentucky.

Aside from knowing the offensive scheme in Waco, Sieracki will take on a new role in 2026 for Baylor: Being a leader.

"It's tremendous, from a player standpoint to a leadership standpoint," offensive line coach Austin Woods said. "He does an awesome job of connecting with those guys and getting the guys that have been here, the guys that were new coming in.

"He's just done a really good job of making that connection with everyone. And then also just as a player, he's one of our most consistent, solid players we have. He has one of the highest snap counts on the team. So having that experience from a leadership standpoint and also a playing standpoint is huge for us."

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Baylor landed some players who have plenty of experience, like Yakiri Walker and Cole Rhett, but none of them know the Bears like the back of their hand, and that's what Sieracki will provide Baylor this season. A veteran leader who knows what is expected and he can serve as a vocal leader.

One prediction for Sieracki

Clearly, Sieracki had some struggles in the pass game last season. Sawyer Robertson was able to get rid of the football in time before Sieracki gave up a sack, but 29 pressures is a bit concerning. Sieracki was beat off the ball far too many times, but with a full season of starting under his belt, that should be improved in 2026.

Look for Sieracki to not only cut his pressures in half, but some form of All-Big 12 will be on the table for the lone returning lineman.

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