Full Baylor Football Fall Camp Schedule: Dates, Practices, and Everything Fans Need to Know

Football is right around the corner, and next week, the Baylor Bears will be hitting the field for their fall camp.

Coming off a five-win season, Dave Aranda made plenty of moves this offseason in hopes of restoring the winning culture in Waco. Joe Klanderman comes in as his new defensive coordinator, along with building a new blueprint to make big transfer portal moves.

Players report and practices begin

According to a Baylor spokesman, players will report a week from Tuesday, August 4. The first practice will take place on August 5. The Bears are preparing for 12 practices this fall, with player and coach availabilities after each one.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full practice schedule:

Wed. August 5

Thurs. August 6

Fri. August 7

Mon. August 10

Tues. August 11

Thurs. August 13

Fri. August 14

Sat. August 15

Tues. August 18

Wed. August 19

Thurs. August 20

Fri. August 21

What to keep an eye on, and other information for fans

All eyes on DJ Lagway

The one thing most fans are going to want to find out right away is how good does the former five-star gunslinger looks. Lagway revealed this spring that it was his first offseason that he's been at full health. It was a couple of struggling seasons for Lagway at Florida, but playing under Jake Spavital, he's hoping to flip the script on his career.

We are going to quickly find out how he's looking and what kind of chemistry he has with his new playmakers, along with the bond he has with his linemen.

Joe Klanderman's presence in Waco

Joe Klanderman at Kansas State. | On3 Kansas State

This might be the biggest talking point that not many people are actually talking about. Dave Aranda hired Klanderman to take over the playcalling duties for Baylor, and for Aranda's sake, Klanderman needs to perform. Aranda is on the hot seat and another bad year could result in him not coaching for the Bears in 2027.

Klanderman had all of spring and then 12 practices this fall to get everything into place before Week 1 against Auburn. The Tigers are going to present a tough task for Baylor right away, and if will be telling how well, or poorly, things will go this year.

Meet the 2026 Baylor team

Following the conclusion of fall camp, Baylor will hold 'Meet the Bears' on Sat. August 22. It's a free event that will begin at 1 p.m. CT. Presented by McLane Children's, fans can meet the new 2026 football team and collect autographs.