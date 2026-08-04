Every Blue-Chip Baylor Football Recruit Ready to Make a Big Impact This Season

Baylor was shaping up to have a very strong 2026 recruiting class before losing some of their stronger talents to Michigan and Texas late in the cycle.

However, Coach Dave Aranda was still able to land four true freshman four-star recruits, per On3. This placed Baylor as the third-best class in the Big 12 and 26th nationally.

The squad is chock-full of talent from high schools all across the South.

Jae'Lin Battle (Defensive Lineman)

Edmond Santa Fe football player Jae’Lin Battle | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Battle is from Edmond, Oklahoma, and is ranked as one of the top defensive linemen in the nation, recording 62 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his senior season at Edmond Santa Fe.

The 6'2", 305-pound lineman will be looking to help bolster up a struggling unit behind stars like Hosea Wheeler.

Ryelan Morris (Runningback)

Morris is a top-250 recruit nationally after racking up back-to-back 1700+ yard seasons at Honey Grove High School in Honey Grove, Texas.

He is currently slotted in the back of the running back depth chart but has the opportunity to get some great reps behind Dawson Pendergrass and Caden Knighten before getting an uptick in snaps in his sophomore season.

London Smith (Wide Receiver)

Smith is a Baylor legacy. His father, Rodney, played safety for the Bears, and his mother won a triple jump national championship in 1999 and currently coaches the track and field team at Baylor.

But Smith carries more than just his last name; he had a 1455-yard, 20-touchdown senior season, earning offers from TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and many more before choosing the green and gold.

The 6'0" receiver is also in the back of the depth chart but could very well see some snaps this season in blowout games and hopefully be a weapon for the Bears by his sophomore season.

Donel Robinson Jr. (Offensive Lineman)

Robinson Jr. is an offensive lineman out of Lexington, Mississippi, and held offers from Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, and Auburn.

Who knows how much the Bears will have to lean on Robinson this season, as the offensive line is already looking like the weakest position unit on the team.

There is a non-zero chance that Robinson Jr. is getting a high amount of snaps just because of the weakness of the offensive line this season.

What is there to be excited about?

While these freshmen might not see the most field time this season, it is a solid class to be excited about for the coming years.

Four stars just take a little bit more time to develop and prepare for Division I football than a slew of five stars might.