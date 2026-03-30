We recently received a Sic Em podcast with the new infamous transfer quarterback, DJ Lagway. Lagway spoke about many things, including his new relationships with the staff, and everything he wants to accomplish for the team and himself.

Improving Connections and Getting Familiar

Lagway mentioned something specifically that I thought was important. In just the month he's been in Waco, he's found better connections at Baylor with staff than the two years he spent at Florida. John Morris asked Lagway what it was like to speak with and get to know OC Jake Spavital: "I love Coach Spav, man. He's so cool, calm, and collected. I feel like the biggest thing, he lets us be us and let us go out there and play freely. And I feel like, especially in these days, with all the pressure and all the social media, just letting us be ourselves and going out there and having fun."

The continued emphasis on the bonds players and staff are building this year, it's not guaranteed wins, but man, do teams usually play better when they are all enjoying themselves. I think this will have a major impact on how the season will start, and can help carry the team to the end of the season when they hit a run.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive coordinator Jake Spavital against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lagway continues to look up to this season and feels something different in Waco, can Lagway bring some of that family lineage here to make a massive bounce-back year for himself? I truly belive hes got all the talent, athleticism, and heart to be a leader and a great quarterback.

Finding Identity on the Offense

Another thing that was talked about was finding an identity for this new offense. Everyone is wondering if this offense can match the intensity of a very talented group last year. With major replacements at all skill positions, things might start shaky, but that's why we have spring practice.

Lagway had positive things to say about looking to the next few weeks, mentioning "just continue, camaraderie, chemistry, the biggest thing," Lagway said. "And just work on kind of trying to find out who our identity is. So when we get into the fall camp and summer training, we can kind of perfect that. So our biggest thing is just focus on what type of team offensively that we want to be and kind of, you know, figuring that out."

I feel a big shift in how you will be talking about the Baylor offense after this year. Having two back-to-back talented quarterbacks like Robertson and now the newcomer, a top-five prospect. This could grow into a major recruiting advantage and transfer opening. Years of increasingly good offense will definitely help get more players to come play for Baylor.