EA Sports College Football 26: Overall ratings for Baylor Bears offensive players
The new EA Sports College Football 26 video game releases to the world on July 10, but if you pre-ordered the game, you had early access since Monday.
Baylor fans, who have early access, are already playing with the Bears. But if you have to wait until July 10 or later, you may be wondering who some of Baylor's best players are in the game. We have you covered.
Here is every Baylor football player on the offensive side of the ball. With players having to opt in to get into the game, there are some omissions on the roster. While those players might not be in the game on launch day, there is a good chance they will opt in at a later date. Last year, EA Sports would update the game and upload more and more players as they decided they wanted in the game.
Quarterback
Sawyer Robertson - 88 overall
Walker White - 79 overall
Parker Vannes - 73 overall (made-up player)
Nate Bennett - 68 overall
Running Backs
Bryson Washington - 90 overall
Dawson Pendergrass - 85 overall
Darnell Skaggs - 80 overall (made-up player)
Tyeshawn King - 79 overall (made-up player)
Joseph Dodds - 73 overall
Wide Receivers
Josh Cameron - 89 overall
Kobe Prentice - 84 overall
Kole Wilson - 83 overall
Louis Brown IV - 82 overall
Jadon Porter - 68 overall
Mason Dossett - 67 overall
Diontae Robinson - 66 overall (made-up player)
Tight Ends
Michael Trigg - 83 overall
Matthew Klopfenstein - 75 overall
Hawkins Polley - 68 overall
Cody Mladenka - 64 overall
Drake Knobloch - 56 overall
Offensive Line
Omar Aigbedion - 87 overall
Coleton Price - 79 overall
Sidney Fugar - 78 overall
Kaden Sieracki - 76 overall
Colton Thomasson - 74 overall
Isaiah Robinson - 73 overall
Ryan Lengyel - 73 overall
Sean Thompkins - 71 overall
Joe Crocker - 71 overall
Wes Tucker - 70 overall
Will Bateman - 70 overall (made-up player)
Cameron Mcrae - 69 overall (made-up player)
Josh Paulding - 67 overall (made-up player)
Koltin Sieracki - 65 overall
Kicker
Greg Berman - 67 overall (made-up player)
Andrew Mast - 62 overall (made-up player)
