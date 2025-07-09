Is Baylor football on the cusp of landing a top-40 player in the 2026 class?
The Baylor Bears have 14 commitments in the 2026 class, but Dave Aranda is looking to add a big fish to the class. The 'big fish' announces on July 10 and it appears Baylor may have taken the lead.
Four-star defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton will pick between the Bears, Texas, Texas Tech, and LSU. The Longhorns were long viewed as the favorite in this recruitment, but the tide is starting to turn in favor of the Bears.
Recently, there were two Crystal Ball predictions favoring Baylor. Both 247Sports Staff Projection and Tim Watkins placed a Crystal Ball for Baylor with confidence levels of '7'. There are still three Crystal Balls in favor of Texas, but all three are from either a year ago, or the early part of 2025.
The Temple (TX) defensive lineman stands at 6-foot-4, 260-pounds. Cartlon is ranked as the No. 39 prospect in the country and the No. 4 defensive lineman in the 2026 cycle, per the Composite.
Speaking with Rivals, Carlton told them he was really high on Baylor.
“I’m really high on Baylor,” Carlton said. “It’s family down there. They make you feel love. Everything about it is love.”
“I love how they practice. They’re gonna have a good year this year … they’re gonna be up there in the Big 12,” he forecasted. “I love how they communicate. Every Monday morning I get a big text from the whole coaching staff. They have been consistent with contact a lot.”
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Cartlon:
Physically and athletically gifted front-line defender who could play from the edge or bulk to a true defensive lineman thanks to immense frame space. Measured exceptionally well during 2025 Navy All-American Bowl week, while assembling an encouraging performance against elite competition to reacquire the "stock up" label. North of 6-4 and around 240 pounds with excellent length. Displays quick-twitch athleticism that shows in pads and explosive basketball context. Dynamic open-floor finisher in hoops, where second-jump juice regularly shows. Technically raw, but flashes high-level splash playmaking ability. Also showed encouraging down-to-down competency in various scenarios during NAAB week. Plays upright at times and can improve flexibility. Rush arsenal should expand with experience. Flashes startling speed-to-power ability and point-of-attack strength. Limited track and field reps (100 meters, shot put, discus) create a three-sport athletic profile. Represents a high-ceiling on-ball defender who could fit multiple roles and schemes. Projects as a possible high-major impact player with bona fide NFL Draft traits.
