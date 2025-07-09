Baylor Bears make final three for 'dynamic' 2026 wide receiver target
The Baylor Bears could have one of the best passing attacks in college football this season with the return of Sawyer Robertson. But the Bears don't just return their prolific QB -- Baylor has the playmakers to go with him. Getting leading WR Josh Cameron back and adding Kobe Pretince from the portal will help the Bears' offense go in 2025.
But these players won't be around too much longer and Baylor will have to fill the voids by either the transfer portal or the recruiting trail. Dave Aranda's team is in the mix to land a player who could have an immediate impact. Four-star WR Chase Campbell narrowed down his final group recently. Baylor will battle Texas Tech and Kansas State.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound WR from Wolfforth (TX) Frenship is the 136th-ranked recruit in the country, and the No. 20 WR in the '26 cycle, per the Composite. But getting Campbell could get tricky. Per On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Red Raiders are in the driver's seat. Texas Tech has an 82.4% chance of landing Campbell, leaving Baylor in second with a 3.5% chance.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Campbell:
- Dynamic, highly productive receiver with a strong athletic profile that should bolster long-term potential.
- Displays promising awareness of timing and speed-changing nuance as a route runner and with the ball in his hands.
- Plays with above average acceleration and top-end speed. Junior year 22.25 200 points to long-speed juice.
- Explosive, above-the-rim finisher on the basketball floor; will put it on your head in the open floor.
- Not afraid to work the middle of the field.
- Ball can get into his body at times in the short-to-intermediate passing game, but does show some encouraging vertical ball-tracking concentration.
- Could provide effective return game and wildcat options.
- May be a bit more raw as a pure receiver than seismic production suggests, but represents an electric athlete with a layered sporting background that should raise long-term developmental ceiling.
- Projects to the high-major level as an eventual impact weapon with long-term pro potential.
The Bears currently have 14 commits in the 2026 class with London Smith as the lone WR commit.