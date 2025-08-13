ESPN analyst says Baylor was 'disrespected' by AP Top 25; compares Bears to Florida Gators
After the preseason AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, there were plenty of talking points. Which teams were overrated or underrated? One team that many college football experts agree that was underrated was the Big 12's Baylor Bears.
Former Alabama QB, and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, went down the AP Top 25 list and gave his thoughts on each team during his 'Always College Football' podcast. Like others, McElroy was shocked not to see the Bears ranked. In fact, he compared Dave Aranda's squad to the Florida Gators and mentioned how they are ranked No. 15.
“Another team that I think was pretty disrespected was Baylor, a team that won their final six games of the regular season last year after a 2-4 start," McElroy said. "In the process, they have a quarterback in Sawyer Robertson emerge. They also have a dynamic running back in Bryson Washington, who's amazing.
"I hate that they lost Dawson Pendergrass, their number two running back, because he was really good in protection and a really capable weapon out of the backfield as a pass catcher, but they like their depth at that position. Man, Baylor not in the top 25 to me was surprising, especially with how things finished. I mean, you look at a team like Florida that's ranked 15th, and you look at a team like Baylor, both finished really, really well, and yet Florida is at 15 with a ridiculously difficult schedule.
"Baylor is at 28, when frankly, there's a lot of similarities between those two teams.”
It's true that Baylor should have a great offense in 2025 with Robertson and Washington -- including a plethora of weapons for Robertson to throw to. The big question will be the defense, but with that being said, Aranda used the portal to fill some big holes.
Time will tell if Baylor earns the voters respect, and that will start on August 29 when the Bears host Auburn.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
The race for 2027's future leaders: Baylor weighs two Texas talents in 2027 QB recruiting battle.
Bryson Washington sheds light on Baylor's RB situation following Dawson Pendergrass' season-ending injury
From Waco to the NFL: How former Baylor Bears performed in Week 1 of NFL preseason action
Oklahoma Sooners most overrated, Clemson Tigers most underrated team in AP Top 25 Poll
Four-Star SEC commit shares what stands out about Baylor football
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI