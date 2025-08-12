From Waco to the NFL: How former Baylor Bears performed in Week 1 of NFL preseason action
With the first week of the NFL preseason in the books, many former Baylor Bears saw the field. Following the 2025 NFL draft, although no Baylor Bears heard their names called out, six former players found their way onto NFL Rosters. Below, we break down each of the rookies, their impact while at Baylor, their preseason debut, and more.
1. Monray Baldwin - Miami Dolphins:
The four-year Baylor receiver saw his game improve year after year with the Bears, leading to an impressive career in Waco that saw him total 99 receptions for 1,673 yards. While in college, Baldwin found himself on Bruce Feldman's freak list at #42, due to his combination of speed, strength, and athleticism. During week 1 of the preseason, Baldwin saw limited action, only seeing one target that he was not able to reel in. In a receiver room that already contains Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle, it will be a challenge for Baldwin to see playing time, but his athletic profile may allow him to contribute in his rookie year.
2. Treven Ma'ae - Las Vegas Raiders:
Ma'ae, who started his career in Eugene with the Oregon Ducks, transferred to Baylor back before the 2023 season. In his two years with the Bears, Ma'ae made his mark, most notably in 2024, when he recorded 42 combined tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Looking to week 1 of the preseason, Ma'ae saw some playing time and recorded 2 tackles, along with 1 sack. With the Raiders having a relatively inexperienced interior defensive line, Ma'ae could potentially see some playing time if he continues to progress throughout the season and develop.
3. Ketron Jackson Jr. - Las Vegas Raiders:
Another transfer, Jackson Jr. started his career with the Arkansas Razorbacks before transferring to Baylor for the 2023 season. In his tenure with the Bears, Jackson Jr. put up solid numbers, finishing his time at Baylor with 40 receptions for 725 yards. Although Jackson Jr. did not see any playing time in the Raiders' week 1 preseason battle against the Seattle Seahawks, Jackson Jr. will have the opportunity to compete and try to see the field this season.
4. Matt Jones - Las Vegas Raiders:
Matt Jones spent a considerable amount of time in Waco, joining the program back in 2019, and playing for the Green and Gold up until last season. Jones also holds the title of most games played for any Baylor Bear, having played in 62 games for the Bears. In his illustrious, 6-year career with the Bears, Jones got better and better year after year. For his total career, Jones put up 328 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, 17 pass deflections, 4 forced fumbles, and 1 interception. In his week 1 debut with the Raiders, Jones totaled 4 total tackles, along with 1 pass deflection. Looking at the status of the Raiders' linebacker room, one could argue it is a little thin at the position, and Jones has a chance to compete for snaps.
5. Hal Presley - Kansas City Chiefs
A four-year player for the Bears, Presley was a staple for the green and gold and was an all-around receiver who was not afraid to block for his teammates. In his 39 total games played for Baylor, Presley totaled 82 receptions for 1,048 yards and 7 touchdowns. In Presley's preseason debut with the Kansas City Chiefs, he was targeted 3 times, catching 1 of them for 8 yards. With a crowded Chiefs depth chart, seeing the field might be difficult for Presley.
6. Garmon Randolph - Los Angeles Chargers
Another long-tenured player for the Bears, Garmon Randolph, started his career in Waco back in 2019 and spent the following five seasons improving with the team. Throughout his 52 games played, Randolph totaled 128 combined tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and 3 interceptions. Although Randolph battled some injuries during his collegiate career, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers know how to make the most out of their talent. Although Randolph put up no statistical numbers in the Chargers' week one preseason game, Randolph will look to continue to develop his skills in a defensive system that ranked near the top of the NFL last season.
