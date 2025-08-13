The race for 2027's future leaders: Baylor weighs two Texas talents in 2027 QB recruiting battle.
Baylor's recruiting focus is starting to catch some buzz as they are still looking to find their signal-caller and get things rolling for the 2027 recruiting class, the centerpiece position for any class. Baylor has started to build a relationship with two standout quarterbacks as their primary options to be the future in Waco, according to an article by Rivals. They look to narrow down their targets rather than recruiting in a large pool of signal callers, the right fit for their scheme, leadership quality, and long-term goals for the program are something that the staff is eyeing. According to a report by Rivals, Baylor has been in the mix for two prospects who have some serious consideration to possibly catch some steam rolling into the start of the 2025 football season.
QB Target #1: Braden Baker currently unranked according to 247Sports rankings but don't let the rankings fool you, as the 6-4, 170-pound Cy Ranch HS (Cypress, TX) quarterback who recorded 1,077 total yards, 62 percent passing percentage, 897 passing yards, 7 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 51 carries for 180 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns during his sophomore season while spliting snaps in 11 games.
Baylor has made a significant push in its recruitment this summer. The staff seems to see the potential in his leadership traits as a sophomore, his football mechanics, and a possible fit into Baylor's offensive scheme. Baker, whose playing style reminds me of both former Baylor quarterbacks Bryce Petty, who is also noted for his strong arm and size, and Baker has the physical traits of Petty, and also reminds me of Charlie Brewer with his accuracy, his pocket presence, and his ability to hang in the pocket under pressure. Baylor appears to be right in the mix with Baker, as they will need to continue to have consistent contact and possibly get him in Waco for an unofficial.
QB Target #2: Jerry Meyer III, a 6-0, 170-pounds, also currently unranked out of Waxahachie HS (Waxahachie, TX) is a rising 2027 in-state who has family ties with Baylor, which makes this recruitment very interesting. Meyer has over 20 offers from programs like Houston, Arizona, Memphis, Nebraska, Ole Miss, and Texas Tech who completed sixty-seven perecent of his pass attempts, 58 passing touchdowns which broke the Nevada single-season passing touchdown record. He also threw four interceptions, and also led his team to a 10-1 record and was named 1st Team All League and 20 Team All-State 2A League MVP.
Arizona and Houston have been the teams heavily in the mix, with Baylor. Meyer is also known for his pocket presence and ability to extend plays with his legs while keeping his eyes downfield and making the right read. Baylor will need to turn up the heat with this recruitment with a competitive approach and balancing their pitch against in-state and out-of-state programs. Family ties will have an advantage for Baylor as long as they are consistent with their recruitment.
