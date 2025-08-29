ESPN's College Football Live picks winner between Baylor, Auburn
There are a lot of opinions on Friday's game between Auburn and Baylor. Two teams needing a big win for completely different reasons. The Bears are being predicted to compete for a Big 12 title, and if they do that, a College Football Playoff spot could be on the table.
As for Auburn, the Tigers won five games last year, and Hugh Freeze needs a big season in a bad way. Fans have been clamoring for Freeze to be gone, but a statement win over a Big 12 favorite would calm the storm -- for now.
Hours before the game, ESPN's College Football Live was asked to predict the winner of the big Week 1 matchup. Both Stanford Steve and former Heisman winner, Desmond Howard, gave their predictions.
Stanford Steve went with the home team -- Baylor.
"I'm going to go with the home team here. This is an exciting game. We know Auburn has struggled, Hugh Freeze has recruited well, they got a new quarterback. I just look at Baylor as a formidable opponent. At home, in Waco, Friday, going to be steamy. Sawyer Robertson is fantastic at quarterback. Give me the home team."
While Stanford Steve liked Baylor, Desmond went with the away team.
"Well, you talked about the quarterback, I'm talking about Jackson Arnold. I've got to give him some type of credit. A former five-star, didn't work out in Norman. Change of scenery -- great receiving corps in Auburn -- people aren't talking about those guys. Cam Coleman, they brought in Eric Singleton. I think I'm going to go with the Auburn Tigers."
Fans will be able to tune in to see what happens between the Bears and Tigers. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and it will be aired on Fox. Former Baylor star QB Robert Griffin III will be on the call.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Staff predictions: Baylor football vs. Auburn Tigers
Recruits predict Baylor vs Auburn under the lights: A statement opportunity
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt predicts the outcome between Baylor and Auburn on Friday
My best bet for Auburn vs. Baylor in Week 1
Three keys to a Baylor win over Auburn
Baylor Football: Behind enemy lines with the Auburn Tigers
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI