Baylor reveals captains for massive Week 1 showdown with Auburn
Baylor gets a massive Week 1 game in a few hours. The Bears are set to host Auburn, a team that won just five games last season. But don't let that fool you. Auburn is in a must-win situation heading into 2025, and head coach Hugh Freeze is on the hot seat -- a win over Baylor could change the narrative for Freeze.
As for Baylor, the Bears hope to contend for a Big 12 title in 2025 -- plus a College Football Playoff spot. A win against Auburn would give Aranda's team some needed confidence for the next few weeks. Games at SMU and a home game against Arizona State are both looming.
But for Week 1, Baylor must focus on Auburn and leaders must emerge. Baylor announced who those leaders are going to be. Moments ago, the Bears announced wide receiver Josh Cameron, defensive end Jackie Marshall, linebacker Keaton Thomas, and quarterback Sawyer Robertson were named the captains against Auburn.
In case you missed it...
Baylor Bears on SI's Luke Hubbard predicted Robertson to out-duel Auburn QB Jackson Arnold
"While Arnold may have the better weapons, Robertson is the better quarterback and is the one surrounded with continuity, which is huge in college football nowadays. It'd be pretty shocking if Robertson doesn't outperform Arnold tonight."
Baylor Bears on SI's Dan Hochstein made his best bet of Josh Cameron going over 54.5 yards against the Tigers.
"My first bet of the year is Josh Cameron OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards (-114 on FanDuel). Cameron finished the 2024 season strong - with 8 receptions in each of his last two games on 11 and 12 targets; and over 100 yards in each of those games. The increase in targets could be the result of a more developed chemistry with Sawyer Robertson. Cameron also went over this number in 8 out of 13 games last year. I believe there's a good chance Baylor is behind in this game against Auburn, which leads to more volume in the passing game"
Baylor Bears on SI's Josh Crawford named a several key matchups in the game; including Robertson vs. Arnold.
".... However, I see this as an area where Baylor has a not-so-small advantage, and that advantage could be the determining the outcome of this game."
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Staff predictions: Baylor football vs. Auburn Tigers
Recruits predict Baylor vs Auburn under the lights: A statement opportunity
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt predicts the outcome between Baylor and Auburn on Friday
My best bet for Auburn vs. Baylor in Week 1
Three keys to a Baylor win over Auburn
Baylor Football: Behind enemy lines with the Auburn Tigers
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI