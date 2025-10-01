ESPN disrespects Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson in latest QB ranking
Through five weeks, Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson has thrown for 1,713 yards and averages 342 yards per game through the air -- both lead the nation. The veteran gunslinger has also thrown 17 TDs compared to just three interceptions. The only down point for Robertson is the fact that Baylor has lost two games so far -- to little fault of Robertson's.
Despite his sensational numbers, ESPN ranked Robertson as the 21st-best QB among Power Four starting QBs.
"Keep the pass rushers off Robertson, and you'll win games. Baylor is 0-2 when his pressure rate is above 27% (and his sack rate is above 3%), and the Bears are 3-0 and averaging 45 points per game otherwise. And no matter what, he is a hell of a volume passer: Projected over 13 games, he is on pace for nearly 4,500 yards and 44 TDs, and he leads the nation in both categories."
Is Baylor hurting Robertson?
You can make an argument for Robertson to be ranked over several QBs ranked ahead of him. UC's Brendan Sorsby, Arkansas' Taylen Green, Virginia's Chandler Morris, and even Ohio State's Julian Sayin -- who doesn't have the most electric stats -- are all ahead of Robertson.
Put Robertson on the Buckeyes, and he would likely be the top-ranked QB in the country. But the Bears have lost two games and Baylor's defense has been below average for the majority of the games.
Baylor's two biggest games so far this season at home against both Auburn and Arizona State -- the Bears have faultered. Robertson isn't without some fault. He has thrown a few interceptions and missed a few throws, but the veteran QB fits Jake Spavital's system like a glove and his success with Baylor isn't all that shocking.
Robertson might continue to put up gaudy numbers, but unless Baylor can show it can win the big game, analysts aren't going to respect Robertson like they should. The Bears have some key games coming up soon such as TCU, Utah, and Arizona. If the Bears can find a way to win those big games, Robertson could find his way to New York -- maybe even be playing in the Big 12 Championship.