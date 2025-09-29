Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson pacing former Big 12 Heisman QB
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson has been arguably the best quarterback in college football this season. The Bears are just 3-2, but it's been to very little fault of Robertson. The veteran signal caller leads the nation throwing for 1,713 yards through five games, and he is averaging 342 yards per game. Robertson has been the heart and soul of the Baylor offense throwing 17 touchdown passes compared to just three interceptions.
On Saturday, in a win over Oklahoma State, Robertson continued to show how effective he is for Baylor. The star QB threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns, while adding a score on the ground. Robertson is the first Big 12 QB since Oklahoma's Kyler Murray to throw at least three TDs in his last five games.
Same trajectory as Murray?
In 2018, Murray became a Heisman winner. He threw for 4,361 yards, 42 TDs, and seven INTs. But he also utilized his legs quite effectively, rushing for 1,001 yards and adding 12 scores. Not only did Murray put up tremendous stats, but his team was good. The Sooners would go on to make the College Football Playoff -- losing in Round 1.
What hurts Robertson is that his team is sitting at 3-2. Now with that being said, the Bears still have their goals in front of them. With Robertson leading the way, in theory, Baylor could win out and go 10-2 and get into the Playoff. If that happens, Robertson is likely tearing it up, but the Baylor defense would have to make a huge improvement.
The Bears' defense has been poor and has made games much tougher than it needs to be. The win over OSU this past weekend, the Cowboys have been a bad team this year, and firing Mike Gundy was an example of that. But Oklahoma State moved the ball up and down the field with ease against Baylor.
Robertson's trend
With all of that being said, through four games, Robertson is the most dynamic passing QB in the game. He is currently on pace to throw for over 4,100 yards in 12 games. Robertson has a real chance to represent Baylor in New York this winter, but the Bears are going to need to help their QB out.