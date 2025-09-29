Baylor star earns Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors
The Baylor Bears have themselves a good one in starting quarterback Sawyer Robertson. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country for the past two seasons, and he's off to a fantastic start to 2025.
This past weekend, Robertson went off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, leading the Bears to 47 points while completing 24 of his 35 attempts for 393 yards and four touchdowns. His performance led him to win Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week, alongside Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby.
This is Robertson's fourth-career Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor, which is the second-most in program history, behind Robert Griffin III.
IRVING, Texas – Baylor football quarterback Sawyer Robertson continues to impress as he was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for Week Five after a five-touchdown performance in BU's 45-27 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
This is Robertson's fourth-career Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor, the second-most in program history behind only Robert Griffin III (5).
The Lubbock, Texas, native found success at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, throwing for 393 yards with 24 completions on 35 attempts. Robertson tied his career best with five total touchdowns against the Cowboys, with four of those coming through the air. All four of his passing touchdowns were thrown to different receivers, marking the first time Baylor had a game with four different receivers finding pay dirt since Oct. 10, 2015, versus Kansas, where BU won 66-7.
Robertson is on a hot streak having thrown at least three touchdown passes in all five games this season, which is tied for the third-longest streak to begin a season by a Big 12 player all-time (2007 Graham Harrell – 7; 2015 Seth Russell – 6). Saturday also marked the fifth-straight game that Robertson threw at least three passing touchdowns, the longest streak at any point in a season by a Big 12 quarterback since Kyler Murray (2018).
Robertson leads the nation in passing TDs (17), passing yards (1,713) and passing yards per game (342.6) through Week Five of the 2025 campaign.
For his career, Robertson sits in fifth place in program history with 47 career passing touchdowns and ranks seventh in program history with 5,648 career passing yards, passing Blake Shapen (2021-23).
Robertson also was named to the Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8 for Week Five.
Just How Good Has Robertson Been This Season?
Robertson now leads the nation in passing yards (1,713), passing yards per game (342.6) and passing touchdowns (17). He has thrown for three or more touchdowns in each of his last five games, which is the longest streak in the Big 12 since Kyler Murray, who won the Heisman, in 2018.
Robertson should be one of the favorites to win the Heisman, but the one thing holding him back is the fact that his team is 3-2, which is in no part his fault. The Bears' defense has not been good this season, and even when they've played well (like the first three quarters against Arizona State), they can't finish a game strong.
Bears fans, enjoy Robertson while you've still got him, because someone like him doesn't come around too often. Hopefully, Baylor's defense can turn things around and give them a shot at the Big 12 title, because Robertson deserves to win one before he goes.