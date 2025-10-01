Sawyer Robertson's Heisman candidacy at the midpoint of the season
I spoke on the Heisman candidacy on Sawyer Robertson last week, saying that through five weeks, there’s a small, but not impossible, chance that Robertson secures an invite to New York and becomes the second Heisman winner in Baylor history. After Baylor’s win at Oklahoma State, some national media seem to agree.
Against the Cowboys, Robertson delivered a performance that reinforced his statistical dominance. He threw for 393 yards and five touchdowns, marking the third time this season he has exceeded 390 passing yards. Baylor’s offense as a whole has been potent throughout the first half of the season, posting at least 38 points in four of its first five games, and Robertson’s efficiency and volume have been the driving force behind those numbers.
Beyond posting points in bunches for the Bears offense, Robertson’s individual stats have continued to stand out as the sample size of the season gets longer and longer. He leads all FBS quarterbacks in passing yards (1,713) and passing touchdowns (17) through five weeks, with no other player surpassing 1,600 yards. His consistency in posting high-volume stats and high-level offensive output has kept him afloat from a crowded and jumbled-up pool of Heisman candidates.
With that, former Baylor quarterback and 2011 Heisman winner Robert Griffin III included Robertson in his weekly top-10 Heisman list. He wasn't alone in propping up Robertson's Week 5 performance, with ESPN naming Robertson among their Heisman honorable mention "winners" for his five-touchdown performance against the Cowboys.
These acknowledgments are proof that Robertson’s contributions are resonating beyond Waco, even if it hasn't translated to a perfect start for Baylor. Based on his numbers alone, he's positioning himself as a credible candidate despite beginning the season under the national radar, at least relative to other candidates.
However, as we've previously mentioned, Robertson is more than a statistical leader; his national profile has risen since the start of the season, and he's among the more well-known and visible quarterbacks in college football. With continued high-level performance, upcoming conference television matchups (including what could be a true measuring for Robertson and the Bears against TCU), and the gaudy numbers that are afforded by Baylor’s offense, Robertson has a pathway to turn midseason momentum into genuine Heisman consideration. The challenge now lies in translating potential into results as the Bears navigate the remainder of their schedule.